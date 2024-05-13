Song a Classic contender in the making?

John and Thady Gosden's impressive Pretty Polly winner Friendly Soul heads the betting as the Clarehaven team seek a ninth Musidora Stakes victory - and third in a row after Emily Upjohn and Soul Sister. But she's not in the Betfred Oaks, with connections keen to stick to 10 furlongs and a crack at the Prix de Diane instead of stepping up to a mile and a half, so it’s a question of whether any of her six rivals can stick their hand up for the Epsom challenge.

Aidan O’Brien’s single Musidora winner, Snowfall, was a 14/1 shot when causing a stir on the Knavesmire in 2021 before following up in the Oaks, the Irish Oaks and the Yorkshire Oaks, but what to make of his Mayfair this time around?

She’s got the pedigree of a Group 1 champion, but the form of a middle-of-the-road handicapper until now and, unlike Snowfall, we have already seen her race at three so it seems unlikely she’ll take a big step forward – not to quite the same extent anyway.

Mayfair was beaten favourite in a Dundalk maiden last month, having been beaten favourite in a Curragh maiden in March, although they’ve both come over seven furlongs and the step up in distance promises to bring about more progress.

Either way, the obvious possible improver has to be Ralph Beckett’s Classical Song, who was fourth to now clear Oaks favourite Ylang Ylang in the Fillies’ Mile when last seen (reported to have bled from the nose) at Newmarket and comes from a yard that has already won a Epsom trials thanks to Forest Fairy in the Cheshire Oaks and You Got To Me at Lingfield over the weekend.

She’s closely related to a bunch of smart winners and is a half-sister to Dylan Mouth, who was successful over a mile and three-quarters, so this sort of test should be well within her compass and connections clearly expect big things over even further too as she's in the Oaks, the Ribblesdale and the Irish Oaks.

The Beckett yard looks to be hitting top gear and she has to be considered more of a threat to Friendly Soul than Charlie Johnston's Francophone, who has a lot more on her plate than when overcoming trouble to win a fillies’ handicap over a mile at Southwell last month.