Emma Lavelle believes that De Rasher Counter has a realistic chance in Saturday’s Randox Grand National, as she bids to become the fourth woman this century to train the winner of the Aintree showpiece.

The 10-year-old was off the track for 489 days due to a tendon injury but shaped well for a long way when fourth on reappearance in the Grade Two Denman Chase at Newbury in February – delighting his connections in the process. De Rasher Counter is set to race off the same mark he carried when winning the Ladbrokes Trophy in 2019 and a bullish Lavelle believes that he will have every chance in the world’s greatest steeplechase - provided he takes to the iconic fences. She said: “He’s great, absolutely super. He’s had a great prep and he’s been away and had a nice gallop and we’ve schooled away from home with him so we couldn’t be happier. “He had a tendon injury and the funny thing is the National has always been a race that we thought would suit him and it meant we could give him lots of time to get over the tendon injury and we did a lot of roadwork at the start of the year. “Adam Wedge had him up and down hills at home in Wales and then he came back to us - the Denman Chase was the perfect prep run for him and that fitted the qualifications. That got him back and gave us a lovely amount of time afterwards to hopefully get him spot on for Aintree. “It was beautiful ground at Newbury and it was our Gold Cup horses having a run against each other. De Rasher Counter travelled with them and jumped brilliantly and was still there to the back of the second last when he took a bit of a blow. That was great and then Tom (Bellamy) looked after him after that. He finished fourth and we were delighted with him. “He’s on the same mark that he was on when he won a Ladbrokes Trophy with 149. Every horse has got to take to the fences and get some luck in-running, but we’d be very happy with how everything has gone to this point. He’s got as good a chance as any really.”

De Rasher Counter is untried over Aintree’s Grand National fences, but his trainer believes that he is the type to relish the jumping challenge. She added: “He loves jumping, he absolutely winged the fences round Newbury the other day and we’ve spruced up our own fences at home and he’s schooled over them the other day. “He doesn’t bat an eyelid at things like that, he’s one of those horses that just has a small touch of madness in there, so he’s kind of quite happy once he’s up and running – things don’t faze him. The only issue I’d have really is just to make sure we keep a lid on him during preliminaries. “He’s got a touch of class about him and maybe has that little bit of pace that might count for plenty at Aintree.”

De Rasher Counter would only be Lavelle’s second runner in the Grand National, seven years after Court By Supreme was pulled-up on the second circuit. And while things did not work out on that occasion for Lavelle, she explained that experiencing the race for herself had very much made a lasting impression on her and the team. She said: “It’s a fantastic occasion and my first runner in the National was Court By Supreme, who led over the water jump and pulled up the fence after, so I was very excited for one circuit and then quickly that was extinguished. Hopefully that won’t be the same! “Cheltenham is obviously fantastic, but it’s very serious and you feel like it’s your end of year exams, so to speak. Meanwhile I always view Aintree as like the end of year party and it just has a very different atmosphere to it. “There’s big valuable races of course but I think Liverpool itself just has a buzz about it, so it’s always an exciting meeting to be a part of. “It’s all exciting to this point, but as we get closer and closer to the race I’ll definitely be pacing!”