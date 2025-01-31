David Power Jockeys' Cup preview: Big four clash at Sandown

Harry Skelton heads into the weekend with a 28-point lead over the chasing back in the race for the £1.5million David Power Jockeys' Cup.

The top four riders in the current standings all head to Sandown Park on Saturday where 140 points will be up for grabs across five qualifying races, all shown on ITV.

How things stand

13:35 Sandown: Virgin Bet Daily Price Boosts Novices' Handicap Hurdle Harry Cobden and Nico de Boinville clash in the opener with Just Lucky Sivola kicking off what could be a good day for Cobden. He didn’t get home over three miles at Ascot last time but showed enough to suggest he can win races off this handicap mark and should go close back over a more suitable trip. De Boinville rides Old Time Chaser. A lightly-raced seven-year-old trained by Nicky Henderson, his debut form has worked out well but he’s not backed that up in three starts since so he has a bit to prove now, and his clumsy jumping needs to sharpen up if he is to be involved. 14:00 Sandown: Virgin Bet Every Saturday Money Back Handicap Chase Harry Skelton’s first opportunity to get some points on the board as he is reunited with Etalon after the pair went their separate ways at the seventh fence at Windsor last time. He’s undoubtedly well handicapped now but is yet to fire in four starts this season, and Skelton will be hoping a return to Sandown, where he bolted up last year, will help reignite the spark. Similar comments apply to Solo, who is the ride of Harry Cobden. He’s not been at his best the last twice but there were some positive signs last time and the handicapper has begun to relent, dropping him 3 lb for his latest effort. He’d have a chance if getting back to the sort of form which saw him land a Grade 2 event at Kempton last year.

14:35 Sandown: Scilly Isles Novices' Chase (Grade 1) The feature race of the afternoon, on this side of the Irish sea anyway. Skelton sits this one out but Cobden and de Boinville lock horns again aboard two exciting young chasers. Jango Baie, the mount of de Boinville, looks likely to go off favourite. He could hardly have been more impressive when making at winning chasing debut at Cheltenham last month and the form got an almighty boost when the runner-up, Springwell Bay, bolted up in a competitive handicap on his next start. Equally as promising is Kalif Du Berlais, the mount of Cobden. He also beat a subsequent winner at Cheltenham last time and comes out top of the Timeform ratings here in receipt of 5lb from his rivals. The question mark for him is the trip. He’s yet to race over this far, but has plenty of stamina in his pedigree. 15:07 Sandown: Virgin Bet Heroes Handicap Hurdle Another race, another strong chance for Harry Cobden to bag some points. He gets the leg up on Henri The Second who was a dominant winner over this course and distance last time and the form has been franked since with the second and third winning their next starts. Harry Skelton rides Major Fortune. He was progressive last season but faced a hike in the weights as a result and has struggled in his last two starts. The handicapper has eased his grip slightly, but he needs to bounce back to be involved. This represents the first chance for Sam Twiston-Davies – currently sat in second in the leaderboard – to register some points. He partners Dartmoor Pirate for Anthony Honeyball who didn’t really take to chasing at Exeter but bounced back returned to hurdles last time, finishing second at Wincanton. This is a stronger race than last time though, and he needs to improve again.

15:42 Sandown: Virgin Bet Masters Handicap Chase Twiston-Davies teams up with Honeyball again as he gets on board Gustavian in the ITV finale. It's now 12 runs since his last win but he’s posted some very creditable efforts in defeat during that period and he’s weighted to go well here, 2lb lower than his good third in the Badger Beers earlier in the season. Harry Skelton partners Shan Blue. He’s a veteran now, aged 11, and after shaping with plenty of promise on his return at Banger, he was disappointing at Cheltenham last time having been sent off the 3/1 favourite and has to prove he retains his old ability. He’s probably at his best on a flatter track too, and isn’t sure to enjoy a three-mile slog in this ground. Harry Cobden has an interesting ride in Gelino Bello. A Grade 1-winning hurdler, he made a promising start to life over fences before a fall in the Kauto Star put a halt to his progress and after almost two years off the track due to injury, he ran with some promise back over hurdles at Wincanton in December. Matt Brocklebank makes the case for him in his Value Bet column here.

David Power Jockeys' Cup betting 4/5 Harry Skelton

3/1 Nico de Boinville

9/2 Harry Cobden

6/1 Sam Twiston-Davies

20/1 Sean Bowen

20/1 Sean Bowen

33/1 Paul Townend