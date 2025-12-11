David Pipe eyes more Cheltenham December meeting success

David Pipe is hopeful of landing more success at Cheltenham this week with a couple of live contenders on day one of the December meeting on Friday.

King Turgeon is back to defend his crown in the Turners Handicap Chase, while the trainer runs recent Chepstow mares' maiden winner Kingston Queen in the opening British EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle. Kingston Queen is a 25/1 chance with Paddy Power and Sky Bet for the Mares' Novices' Hurdle at the Festival in March following her seven-length success, which came on the back of a fine third to Seo Linn in the Grade 2 Goffs Nickel Coin Mares' Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race at Aintree on her final run of last term at Aintree. Speaking on the Nick Lucky Daily Podcast, Pipe said: "Kingston Queen is in good form, we had to miss Newbury the other day, she had a slight temperature. That was a mares' race which would have been ideal. "We're taking on the boys around Cheltenham. She's never been around Cheltenham but I'm sure she'll like it, she'll like the ground. "All she's done is progress. She seems to be more streetwise this season, this is a tough race but we're very hopeful. Cheltenham will answer a few questions for us, she's probably crying out for a bit further (than two miles) but she ran a cracking race around Aintree in the bumper on good ground, which she handled but she's probably not as effective on it."

