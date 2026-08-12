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David Ord
David Ord on Bow Echo, Big Buck's and star horses

David Ord on Bow Echo and Big Buck's and the horse

Sporting Life Plus
Sun August 16, 2026 · 1d ago

“He’s been the horse of a lifetime; he to me is the complete racehorse”.

George Boughey’s tribute to Bow Echo was heartfelt and fitting. It’s early days in his own training career and Billy Loughnane’s riding one. They’re both on steep upward trajectories, the jockey long odds-on to claim a first title this season.

But in their heart of hearts they know they’ll be lucky to find one better than the horse who’s retirement came as bombshell news on Tuesday.

He was six from six in his career, three from three in Group Ones this season. His rivalry with Gstaad was compelling if one-sided on the results front. He was the best 2000 Guineas winner since Frankel on Timeform ratings, learned how to battle when getting down and dirty to win the St James’s Palace and fleet of foot when producing a blistering burst to snatch the Qatar Sussex Stakes.

Bow Echo - retired after unbeaten career
Bow Echo - retired after unbeaten career
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