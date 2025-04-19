David Ord column on the trainers' title race and 2000 Guineas

Our man on why Dan Skelton is right to be smiling going into the final week of the trainers' title race and what his gut says about the 2000 Guineas.

Smiling Dan firmly in the mix As I write this the racing at Haydock on Saturday has drawn to a close. Dan Skelton had one winner with Soleil D'Arizona in the opener but failed to hit the target again. That said Got Grey, Le Milos and Queens Venture contributed placed prize-money to the tally, as did Strolling Along at Huntingdon and Heltenham at Newton Abbot. His lead over Willie Mullins in the title race is a pocketful of change away from £70,000. Paddy Power still make the reigning champ 1/3 favourite to reel him in but there's definitely a sense this is a free hit for his British rival. The world and his wife have been telling us it’s game, set, match, Mullins after a one, two, three, five in the Randox Grand National and a mere one-two in the Coral-sponsored Scottish version.

But as racegoers left Newton Le Willows on Saturday evening the hare was a little further clear of the hound with a week to go. And smiling. Unlike this time last year, when he looked to have the weight of the world on his shoulders, he genuinely seems to be enjoying himself. And why wouldn’t he be? Title races are numbers games, and his rival can throw big ones at the big races, but Skelton is able to load-up the lorries up day after day. And he’s doing so with in-form horses running in the right grade. There are some fresh ones too, horses kept back for the spring, Last year he had no momentum from the moment I Am Maximus thundered to the line in the National. The tame end of what we expected to be a titanic battle on the final day at Sandown was predictable. We all saw it coming. He was a sitting duck waiting for the inevitable. But not this time. On Sunday, Mullins sends four to Plumpton for the Sussex Champion Hurdle, a race you sense he’s long craved to win. There’s Westport Cove heading there from County Carlow on Monday for the Sussex Champion Chase, a race you sense he’s long craved to win. Allegorie De Vassy is in at Perth on Wednesday, a three-day fixture at which the reigning champion has a handful of other entries. But ultimately his title defence will come down to the final day and those three big Sandown pots, the bet365 Gold Cup in particular. High Class Hero and Dancing City are the two that will be leading the charge when the confirmations land on Monday morning if the market is to be believed. Unexposed novices, the potential to be better than their marks. You can see the appeal. But neither is bombproof, you can’t be in a race like this. Mullins has had a Midas touch in the big staying handicaps for a while now, throwing numbers at them and hitting the target, but not always with the obvious dart. That’s likely to be the modus operandi again. But Skelton has at least ensured he’ll need to find another bullseye to see him off this time. And in Holy Joe Smoke he has a big-race candidate of his own that might just have the the most significant role of all to play.

We saw the Guineas winner didn’t we? We live in a day and age where mind-boggling data is available to each and every one of us. Sectional times, stride lengths, a trainer’s record in a class 6 0-85 handicap hurdles, on heavy ground, at Cartmel in May, with a mare coming back from an absence of 254 days. It’s all only a click away. It’s wonderful. But sometimes in the great game it comes down to gut feel. And as Field Of Gold whizzed past the post in the bet365 Craven Stakes at Newmarket on Wednesday my own distended, 52-year-old gut, told me ‘we’ve just seen the 2000 Guineas winner’. That will come as a great relief no doubt to John Gosden, who has yet to win the first colts’ Classic. You knew that? Well, I won’t mention Nicky Henderson and the Grand National then. I wonder if Gosden senior still watches the replay of Kingman’s defeat at the hooves of Night Of Thunder in the 2014 renewal with a single malt swilling around the crystal glass. Richard Hannon’s charge was a very good miler in his own right but in the Greenham three weeks before the Classic and the St James’s Palace Stakes five weeks after it, never looked like laying a glove on his Newmarket victim. And that’s the thing that just niggles away in the back of the mind. Because for all you had to love the way Field Of Gold looked beforehand, went through the race, quickened to go between horses and hit the front, settled proceedings in a matter of strides and then ran all the way to the line on his first start at the trip, phew, strange things can happen on that straight Rowley Mile. Big fields, draw bias, three groups, a golden highway here or there, traffic problems, very quick ground, very soft ground... we’ve been there, seen it and bought the t-shirts. The very good ones still tend to find a way to get the job done. Kingman almost did despite kicking for home half a furlong too soon. And Field Of Gold looked to be a good one.

Kieran Shoemark and Field Of Gold cruise home