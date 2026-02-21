David Ord Cheltenham Diary: Our man hits the road to the top UK yards

Welcome to British Cheltenham Festival Stable tours season.
I’ve some cherished memories of these over the years.
The battle buses at Paul Nicholls’ in the Kauto Star/Denman era, the car being pushed out of a sink hole in a Seven Barrows field by three of the mightiest men His Majesty’s Press Corps could muster.
There was a night in Watchet ahead of a trip to see Philip Hobbs and Monkerhostin when the fog came down so thick and fast I had to hold hands with two colleagues as we tried to stay on dry land and moving in the right direction to find the accommodation 200 yards away.
Now, I accept the current series isn't what it once was, but it feels more relevant than 12 months ago.
Maybe I'm feeling that way because the sun has been spotted in the sky for the first time in eight months.
Maybe it’s the appearance of Mini Egg bars on the shelves of the local supermarket, but there’s a genuine sense of optimism among the home team this time around. We’re about to talk to people with realistic hopes of big-race success at the Cheltenham Festival.
There’s Ben Pauling and Harry Redknapp with The Jukebox Man. I like Ben. He’s a bloody good trainer and was a delight to deal with when our columnist a few years ago.
And he might just have a career-defining horse on his hands here in the strong-travelling, slick-jumping King George hero.
We learned at Kempton that he can get down and dirty after the last when the occasion requires but what we still don’t know is where his ceiling lies?
He’s a legitimate British Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup contender. And whisper it quietly we might have two others as well.
The jaunt south doesn’t take in a trip to Seven Barrows this time, but we’ll get to see his team stretching their legs and speak to the great man himself.
And we’ll talk about Jango Baie.
He was fourth in that Boxing Day blockbuster, beaten two noses and a neck, and gave every indication he’ll find the Gold Cup at Cheltenham a far more suitable test.
And there’s Dan Skelton and Grey Dawning too. He was very good in the Betfair Chase and while beaten in the Cotswold next time, it was a run that connections took plenty of positives from.
The trainers’ table doesn’t lie – Skelton has far more firepower than anyone else on these shores right now – and the Midas touch when it comes to target training.
All roads have led to the Gold Cup with the ten-year-old this season and win, lose, or draw it would be a big surprise if he doesn’t run to his very best in just over a fortnight’s time.
Skelton’s The New Lion and Henderson’s Constitution Hill head the market for the Unibet Champion Hurdle.
On top of the bookmakers' list for the Sky Bet Supreme is Old Park Star, housed at Seven Barrows along with Arkle favourite Lulamba.
Paul Nicholls’ No Drama This End was long-time ante-post market leader for the Turners and might still head the betting as the tapes go up – depending on the momentum behind Mighty Park and, of course, where he runs, too.
The former champion has his string in top form and his chest out again. The momentum is gathering behind Regent’s Stroll in the Jack Richards.
The home team will win the Ultima, we always do, and while I’m not telling Phil Tufnell now is the time to come out of Prestbury Cup retirement, at least there are a few green shoots of recovery coming through.
So I’m in optimistic mood as I head south, despite the prospect of a three-hour journey that is being navigated courtesy of Ben Linfoot’s angry and rage-fuelled driving.
Maybe Classic FM will soothe his brow as we join the queue for the M69 exit on the M1.
And maybe the thought that we might be about to see a subsequent Grade One Cheltenham winner or two in the days ahead will be the key.
After all – if you can’t be optimistic two weeks’ out – when can you be?
