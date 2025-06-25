David Menuisier targets end of season prizes for Tamfana

The daughter of Soldier Hollow, who opened her Group 1 account in last year's Sun Chariot Stakes on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket before finishing third in the QEII on QIPCO British Champions Day, was a promising second to Dancing Gemini on her seasonal bow but is not quite herself following a subsequent below-par effort in the Lockinge when last seen.

Trainer David Menuisier is happy to draw stumps for the summer swing and look to bring the four-year-old Tamfana back a little later in the year.

He said on Racing TV: "Tamfana I’m not quite happy with, she’s a bit off colour.

"I might give her the summer off and give her an autumn campaign, she doesn't like the ground to be rattling-quick as we could see in the Lockinge so rather than prepare her for the next target which she may not get to, maybe it's smarter to give her a bit of time off now and be ultra-ready for the autumn.

"That could be the Sun Chariot again, it could be the Opera her main target, and maybe the Champion Stakes after that. I want to try her over a bit further again. So all the options are open, and she will tell us but I think the Opera would be my main target at the moment."