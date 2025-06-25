Menu icon
Tamfana wins at Sandown
Tamfana's campaign is on the back burner for now

David Menuisier targets end of season prizes for Tamfana

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu June 26, 2025 · 27 min ago

The Prix de l'Opera and British Champion Stakes are among Tamfana's end-of-season goals after David Menuisier revealed she was "off-colour" at present.

The daughter of Soldier Hollow, who opened her Group 1 account in last year's Sun Chariot Stakes on the Rowley Mile at Newmarket before finishing third in the QEII on QIPCO British Champions Day, was a promising second to Dancing Gemini on her seasonal bow but is not quite herself following a subsequent below-par effort in the Lockinge when last seen.

Trainer David Menuisier is happy to draw stumps for the summer swing and look to bring the four-year-old Tamfana back a little later in the year.

He said on Racing TV: "Tamfana I’m not quite happy with, she’s a bit off colour.

"I might give her the summer off and give her an autumn campaign, she doesn't like the ground to be rattling-quick as we could see in the Lockinge so rather than prepare her for the next target which she may not get to, maybe it's smarter to give her a bit of time off now and be ultra-ready for the autumn.

"That could be the Sun Chariot again, it could be the Opera her main target, and maybe the Champion Stakes after that. I want to try her over a bit further again. So all the options are open, and she will tell us but I think the Opera would be my main target at the moment."

