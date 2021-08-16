Prescott said: “It is absolutely no coincidence that the two most charismatic horses under both rules over the last 30 years, were trained by the same man – Desert Orchid and Persian Punch. That is all you need to know.

While he will always be associated with 1989 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Desert Orchid, he also saddled 1988 Grand National hero Rhyme ‘N’ Reason and scaled the heights under both codes, with the likes of Classic winner In The Groove, dual Goodwood Cup champion Persian Punch and runaway Triumph Hurdle winner Oh So Risky.

Elsworth, 82, who started his career riding work for trainer Lieutenant-Colonel Ricky Vallance in the Wiltshire Village of Bishops Cannings in 1971, and quickly established himself as an accomplished assistant and later a trainer in his own right, has long been admired by his contemporaries.

“I’ve known ‘Elsie’ since he was working in Devizes in the early 1970s. He is a remarkably good horseman, rider and jockey, and always was – he could do it all.

“Like all complete naturals, he could not begin to tell you why. When they read out the winners he had trained in one year, of every description, at the Cartier Awards, it was jaw-dropping.

“Elsworth is the top of the list at getting the best out of a horse. What made him so good was that burning ambition for perfection and in his case, possibly, it was much more freehand.

“He didn’t spend hours and hours in formbooks or studying pedigrees, he had that great God-given gift that he could simply do it. The rest of us had to learn. I truly believe that.

“You become good because you have brilliance, or because you apply yourself, or have determination to succeed. There are a lot of reasons why people get right to the top level. Some have that real flair – and Elsworth had that.

“He just trained what he’d got, probably better than anyone alive.

“His retirement marks a sad day – but I guess he will now be even more troublesome, won’t he?

“If you had a poll for the best trainer in recent years and it was conducted by the professionals, on an anonymous basis, Elsworth would probably top it, wouldn’t he?

“He can’t explain his brilliance, but he can do it. Without getting into quotable details, when Desert Orchid won that defining race (the Cheltenham Gold Cup), he was supposed not to like Cheltenham, to hate the rain, to hate deep ground, and probably didn’t get the trip – and the owner (Richard Burridge) is desperately searching to find ‘Elsie’ to take it out, and Elsie is determined that the man isn’t going to find him, because he wants to run him. But why?

“Because he knew – and he was right. He is just the most extraordinary fella.

“He gets in a strop because he isn’t asked to this box or asked to that luncheon, then he goes and trains the winner at York… and nobody can find him!

“All the other trainers want to be interviewed when they win the big race and have the picture taken with the horse and say, ‘how wonderfully we have trained him’. ‘Elsie’ simply goes missing.

“All the rest of us, we are fighting our way there to give you a few helpful hints about how brilliant we have been – but there is no sign of him! Elsie is just a marvellous man, a truly brilliant trainer.”