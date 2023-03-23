Jeremy Scott’s durable stable stalwart almost pulled off a shock in the day three feature, leading at the final flight before being reeled in by Sire Des Berlais in a thrilling three-way finish – beaten three-quarters of a length with a further neck back to Teahupoo in third.

However, Dashel Drasher’s rider Rex Dingle allowed his mount to drift slightly left at the final flight and was adjudged by the stewards to have caused sufficient interference to deny Gordon Elliott’s 9-4 favourite second spot.

The Holworthy Farm handler left Prestbury Park frustrated but proud of the 10-year-old, who is currently recharging his batteries ahead of further endeavours this spring.

“We have lodged an appeal,” confirmed Scott.

“He’s all good, he’s come out of the race really well and options are open – it would be nice to get another run out of him this season.

“I felt if we had a slightly better preparation, he could have ran even better (in the Stayers’), but he did us proud and he did outstandingly well.”