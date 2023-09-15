Daryl Jacob visits some of the Simon Munir & Isaac Souede team in Ireland

First stop was the base of the former, who trains at Newlands Farm near Larne in County Antrim. He has a host of exciting young horses forming the Double Green Academy. You can check out his thoughts - and those of Daryl on the links below

We also asked Stuart to talk about any darker horses who might be sailing under the radar right now.

“We’ve two nice Authorized fillies. MONGIBELLO finished third in her only point-to-point start at a very competitive track (Oldtown) last spring. We turned her away after that and she’s one to follow this autumn along with BRUCIO," he said.

“She had a very pleasing debut in Punchestown in April when she finished fifth in the Listed mares’ bumper there. She disappointed the next day in Wexford but was put away for the summer afterwards. That could have been down to something as simple as just coming into season that day.

"She’s done a load of schooling and whether she has another go in a bumper or kicks on over hurdles hasn’t been decided but she’s definitely got ability. Hopefully she’ll be winning races.

“INSTINCT D’AINAY is a lovely big horse. He was quite an expensive store purchase and has an awful lot ability but he’s very big and is going to take a bit of time. He’s showing enough to tell us he’s worth waiting for though.

“JOSHUA DES FLOS started off finishing second in a Leopardstown bumper so straight away you respect the form. He went to Joseph O’Brien’s and finished in what looked a very competitive maiden hurdle first time out at Punchestown, the front three well clear of the rest. He’s back with us and has untapped potential and is hopefully a horse who can win a race or two this autumn.

"IVRAIE qualifies as a dark horse. He had two point-to-point runs and fell both times. The first day at Nenagh he got a tired fall when well held in third. The next day he ran at Moira he also ended up with a fall but my brother rode him and said he was as different as day and night to the first day.

“He knew what he was about and he said when he fell three out it was his race to lose. He’s another big horse and the extra bit of time will stand him in good stead and hopefully we’ll get reward for that this autumn."

From there it was down to Closutton to see some of the star Double Green names in the Mullins team.

