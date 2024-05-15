Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Willie Mullins and Daryl Jacob discuss tactics at Naas
Willie Mullins and Daryl Jacob discuss tactics at Naas

Daryl Jacob to undergo keyhole surgery on shoulder

By Sporting Life
11:58 · WED May 15, 2024

Daryl Jacob will undergo keyhole surgery on his shoulder as a knock-on from the injury he suffered in March.

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's retained jockey suffered a broken collarbone when Moon Hunter fell at Newbury and has provided another update on his progress after seeing a consultant, with surgery now confirmed.

Jacob told sportinglife.com on Wednesday: "I've seen the specialist today and, after breaking the collarbone, it has affected the mobility in my shoulder and I've been struggling a bit in my recovery following the break due to the ball-and-socket in my shoulder.

"So I'm going to have keyhole surgery on my left shoulder. It'll be six to eight weeks in some sort of sling, then rehab after that, so it'll be several months in all when it comes to making a full recovery.

"It was a bad and complicated break and now is the best time to get this done because if I come back next year and suffer another fall, it could completely dislocate the shoulder. So it's the right time to do it now, to get fit, get back and be 100% fit for the autumn and next season.

"So I'll be back racing around September with a bit of luck - it's a frustrating time but you've got to remain positive and I know it's the right decision."

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo