Daryl Jacob to undergo keyhole surgery on shoulder

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's retained jockey suffered a broken collarbone when Moon Hunter fell at Newbury and has provided another update on his progress after seeing a consultant, with surgery now confirmed.

Jacob told sportinglife.com on Wednesday: "I've seen the specialist today and, after breaking the collarbone, it has affected the mobility in my shoulder and I've been struggling a bit in my recovery following the break due to the ball-and-socket in my shoulder.

"So I'm going to have keyhole surgery on my left shoulder. It'll be six to eight weeks in some sort of sling, then rehab after that, so it'll be several months in all when it comes to making a full recovery.

"It was a bad and complicated break and now is the best time to get this done because if I come back next year and suffer another fall, it could completely dislocate the shoulder. So it's the right time to do it now, to get fit, get back and be 100% fit for the autumn and next season.

"So I'll be back racing around September with a bit of luck - it's a frustrating time but you've got to remain positive and I know it's the right decision."