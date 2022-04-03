It's obviously been quite a difficult call and I recently revealed I'd boiled it down to Kildisart for Ben Pauling and the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Good Boy Bobby, and after a discussion with Simon [Munir], Isaac [Souede] and Anthony [Bromley] we've come to the decision I'll ride Good Boy Bobby.

I built up a really good relationship with the horse when riding him eight times last season and won on him at Wetherby earlier this campaign too. He gave me everything when narrowly denied by Aye Right in the Rehearsal Chase at Newbury and he was seriously tough when winning for Sam [Twiston-Davies] back at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

He wasn't at all disgraced when seventh in a competitive race at Kempton last time and I think he'll enjoy going left-handed again. He's such a solid jumper - touch wood - and I couldn't wish for a more willing partner in a race like this.

I enjoyed one of the best moments of my career when winning at Aintree on Neptune Collonges in 2012 and to do it again would be extremely special. Let's hope for a bit of luck!