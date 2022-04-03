Sporting Life
Daryl Jacob to ride Good Boy Bobby in Randox Grand National 2022

By Daryl Jacob
16:32 · SUN April 03, 2022

I'm really looking forward to Saturday's Randox Grand National and I can reveal who I'll be riding in the great race at Aintree.

It's obviously been quite a difficult call and I recently revealed I'd boiled it down to Kildisart for Ben Pauling and the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Good Boy Bobby, and after a discussion with Simon [Munir], Isaac [Souede] and Anthony [Bromley] we've come to the decision I'll ride Good Boy Bobby.

I built up a really good relationship with the horse when riding him eight times last season and won on him at Wetherby earlier this campaign too. He gave me everything when narrowly denied by Aye Right in the Rehearsal Chase at Newbury and he was seriously tough when winning for Sam [Twiston-Davies] back at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

He wasn't at all disgraced when seventh in a competitive race at Kempton last time and I think he'll enjoy going left-handed again. He's such a solid jumper - touch wood - and I couldn't wish for a more willing partner in a race like this.

I enjoyed one of the best moments of my career when winning at Aintree on Neptune Collonges in 2012 and to do it again would be extremely special. Let's hope for a bit of luck!

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

