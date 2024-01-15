Daryl Jacob on Readin Tommy Wrong, Intense Raffles and Matata

Wrong effort felt so right

Friday's rearranged Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle felt like a very strong race and to win it on Readin Tommy Wrong obviously meant an awful lot to me.

Riding any winner for Simon (Munir) and Isaac (Souede) is always a privilege but to be in the saddle for their first Grade 1 winner of the year - on such a promising horse like this one - was extra special. We've said goodbye to some of the older horses this season but we're having a great run at the moment and the future looks really bright.

I'll never forget Friday, I got a serious kick out of it and it felt as good as any big winner I've ridden before in all honesty. You don't get many chances like that and I might not get many more opportunities in Grade 1s for the remainder of the season.

Fair play to Paul (Townend), who rode a fantastic race on Ile Atlantique and showed some proper sportsmanship after the race as he was very happy for me. It's never easy being chinned in a Grade 1 but he was first to congratulate me and all of Willie Mullins' jockeys were exceptional to be fair.

On a wider point, all the riders in Ireland have really welcomed me into their system and they've been very kind to me over the years. I'm spending a lot of time in Ireland and it's a great thrill to be riding alongside some of the best in the business.

It took a lot of heart from Readin Tommy Wrong to get his head in front after the last, it was a monster effort from my horse as I thought Paul gave his horse a very clever ride out in front.

The step up to two and a half miles obviously helped my lad and I think his future probably lies over three miles when jumping fences. But for now it sounds like Anthony (Bromley) and the team are thinking of sticking at this sort of trip which I fully support. He grew in confidence the longer the race went on and his jumping got better and better too so that bodes well.

I think he's still on a learning curve and only going to get better the more experience he gains, but for the moment I can see him remaining at two and a half miles.

He's only six, remember, and he'll handle better ground in the spring if he needs to as well, so I'd imagine after what was quite a hard race at Naas he'll be freshened up now and go straight to the Cheltenham Festival. He's a lovely horse.