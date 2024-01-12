Daryl Jacob inspired a late winning run out of Readin Tommy Wrong to win the Grade 1 Lawlor's Of Naas Novice Hurdle at odds of 16/1 on Friday.

Trainer Willie Mullins ran four horses in the race with Readin Tommy Wrong the outsider of the quartet and, indeed, the whole field as stablemate Ile Atlantique was gambled into 6/4 favouritism on the off. Ridden by stable jockey Paul Townend, the Tony Bloom-owned Ile Atlantique jumped well out in front and looked to have them all on the stretch approaching the second-last flight. However, Readin Tommy Wrong, who had stuck to the inside throughout under Jacob, emerged from the chasing pack to lay down a challenge after the last and he battled well under a strong drive to prevail by a neck. Ile Atlantique went down on his sword in second, the pair seven and a half lengths clear of another stablemate, Lecky Watson, who completed the 1-2-3 for Mullins.

