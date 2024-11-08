Daryl Jacob column: Recovery latest

Our columnist has an update on his recovery from the broken collarbone he sustained earlier in the week.
I’m pleased to say I had surgery on my broken collarbone on Thursday and it went well.
I have to say a huge thank you to Dr Jerry Hill for seeing me and getting me in to visit surgeon Angus Robertson at such short notice. I owe them both so much.
It feels like the rehabilitation begins now although I will know more when I go to see the specialist in two weeks’ time.
In my own mind I have getting back for the Christmas programme as a target. It’s something I’m looking to build towards.
I’ll speak to Rob Treviss at Oaksey House and I have some light exercises I can start right now. At home I have a running machine and exercise bike as I’ll need to keep my fitness up and weight down while I’m sidelined.
It’s frustrating – as I said earlier in the week the highs and lows of this career are unbelievable.
But I’m feeling positive, Simon Munir and Isaac Souede have been incredibly supportive again and I have so many good horses to ride when I get back.
I just need a bit of luck now, a clear run with the rehabilitation and hopefully I can get back riding winners before the end of the year.
