Racegoers attending Market Rasen on Saturday will get the chance to put their darts skills to the test against icons of the game Peter Manley and Bobby George during this year’s Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Raceday and Beer Festival.
The two stars of the darts world will take to the oche from 11.45am in the Tote Exacta Bar, located in the Tattersalls enclosure at the Lincolnshire venue, to participate in the ‘Challenge Darts Legend’ event against members of the public.
During a career spanning more than 30 years George, nicknamed ‘The King Of Bling’, claimed several titles including News Of The World Championship (1979/86) along with twice finishing runner-up in the British Darts Organisation (BDO) World Championship.
Former Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) number one Manley, who contested this year’s World Seniors Darts Championships, has a CV which includes victory in the 2003 Las Vegas Desert Classic along with reaching three PDC World Championship Finals.
Alongside the chance to take on the pair to win prizes in a game called magic numbers, whereby the challenger has to match the individual score thrown by each icon, racegoers will also receive photograph and autograph opportunities with both players.
Paul Booth, who will be the MC for the event, said: “The good thing about darts is every person can throw a set from eight to 80, male or female. The lads love meeting and spending time with those that come and have a go at the challenge.
“People can come up and have as many goes as they like at the game and be in with the chance of winning a prize while everyone can walk away with a signed picture. Bobby is arguably the most recognisable darting legend. He is a great character and has time for everybody.
“Peter is another great character and he is still involved heavily at the top end of darts as chairman of the Professional Darts Players Association.
“We did a similar event at Sandown Park earlier in the year and it was a really good day. It is good to get something established with The Jockey Club.
“What we want it to be is a really fun day where we can have a bit of banter with people.”
The feature race on the card is the Ferry Ales Brewery Prelude Handicap Hurdle, which will see a return to the track for the Jamie Snowden-trained Pisgah Pike, winner of this year’s Unibet 15 To Go Summer Handicap Hurdle over course and distance in July.
Snowden said: “The plan is to run Pisgah Pike on Saturday. He was second in the race in 2020 and on the back of that we said we would come back for the Summer Hurdle one day, which after novice chasing last season, he thankfully came back and won this year.
“The other day at Worcester he pulled both of his front shoes off and he hasn’t got the best of feet so you can ignore that run.
“Hopefully it will stay dry as he likes quicker ground. He will probably end up near top weight which is not ideal but hopefully he has the class for it.
“Gavin Sheehan will ride him as he knows the horse well and he does take a bit of knowing.”
In addition to action on the track there will be music from The Moonshiners Duo, who will be performing hits from the 1950s to the present day while racegoers will also be able sample a range of ales, lager and cider from the Ferry Ales Brewery marquee.
Tickets cost from £12 and can be purchased at www.thejockeyclub.co.uk/marketrasen while tokens for the beer festival can be purchased at www.ferryalesbrewery.co.uk.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.