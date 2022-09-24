The two stars of the darts world will take to the oche from 11.45am in the Tote Exacta Bar, located in the Tattersalls enclosure at the Lincolnshire venue, to participate in the ‘Challenge Darts Legend’ event against members of the public.

During a career spanning more than 30 years George, nicknamed ‘The King Of Bling’, claimed several titles including News Of The World Championship (1979/86) along with twice finishing runner-up in the British Darts Organisation (BDO) World Championship.

Former Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) number one Manley, who contested this year’s World Seniors Darts Championships, has a CV which includes victory in the 2003 Las Vegas Desert Classic along with reaching three PDC World Championship Finals.

Alongside the chance to take on the pair to win prizes in a game called magic numbers, whereby the challenger has to match the individual score thrown by each icon, racegoers will also receive photograph and autograph opportunities with both players.

Paul Booth, who will be the MC for the event, said: “The good thing about darts is every person can throw a set from eight to 80, male or female. The lads love meeting and spending time with those that come and have a go at the challenge.

“People can come up and have as many goes as they like at the game and be in with the chance of winning a prize while everyone can walk away with a signed picture. Bobby is arguably the most recognisable darting legend. He is a great character and has time for everybody.

“Peter is another great character and he is still involved heavily at the top end of darts as chairman of the Professional Darts Players Association.

“We did a similar event at Sandown Park earlier in the year and it was a really good day. It is good to get something established with The Jockey Club.

“What we want it to be is a really fun day where we can have a bit of banter with people.”