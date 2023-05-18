After all, The Foxes was one of the ‘form horses’ going into the Dante on account of his Royal Lodge defeat of subsequent Group 1 winner Dubai Mile, while Balding had made no secret of the fact that York into Epsom was always going to be the route despite starting the son of Churchill’s season in Newmarket’s Craven Stakes, a recognised trial for the 2000 Guineas.

“He’s won, but he’s not won it like last year’s winner [Desert Crown],” Balding said, before admittedly perking up a little and going on to speak more positively about The Foxes’ credentials for the step up to a mile and a half, tricky Epsom camber and overall examination that the Betfred Derby provides.

Even winning trainer Andrew Balding was happy to take a pull in his honest post-race assessment, immediately looking to dampen expectations when it comes to his horse becoming the sixth individual to complete the Dante-Derby double this century.

Bookmakers – and punters for that matter - getting a bit too carried away with the winner of a Classic prep race is almost to be expected these days, but there wasn’t much evidence of that in the aftermath of The Foxes’ hard-fought victory in the hazy Knavesmire sunshine.

WATCH: The Foxes wins Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes

Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

As for winning rider Oisin Murphy, who enjoyed a double on the day to continue his fine spring form which has already yielded one Classic success aboard the Saeed bin Suroor-trained Mawj in the 1000 Guineas, the man once jokingly billed as “not the Messiah but a very naughty boy” by Balding is seemingly doing exactly what he needed to do this year.

Following a 14-month ban for multiple alcohol breaches and breaking Covid restrictions, the three-time champion jockey made a low-key (winning) return to the fold on the all-weather in February, and has since set about his business in determined fashion while seeking to keep a relatively low profile.

Mawj clearly meant a lot but The Foxes could take things to another level for Murphy, who has fared no better than third on Roaring Lion in his six previous rides in Flat racing’s most prestigious prize.

“It’s great to have got on so many decent horses this year,” reflected Murphy.

“The Foxes did everything right today, I just moved too soon in the Craven so I learned my lesson to hold onto him today. He gave me a wonderful ride.

“He goes to Epsom with a major chance and to win the Derby would be beyond my wildest dreams.”

Plenty of Derby dreams have been dashed in the Dante over the years and connections of Flying Honours and Canberra Legend, who was coltish beforehand and got himself in a stew down at the start, must return to the drawing board, but those who finished in a heap behind The Foxes have every right to remain positive.

They can’t all be champions, as the old saying goes, but there will be other big days for runner-up White Birch, who did himself no favours with a sluggish start, and Aidan O’Brien’s well-bred Continuous, who was the only one making his seasonal comeback and seems bound to relish a step up to 12 furlongs on this evidence.

But the most glaring eyecatcher was unquestionably Passenger, fast-tracked from the Wood Ditton and supplemented into the Dante at considerable cost. He travelled ominously well before almost getting stuck in a Charlie Johnston sandwich between Dear My Friend and a weakening Killybegs Warrior, ultimately passing the post with petrol still in the tank.

He’s shorter than the winner in the Derby betting as the dust settles but would need to be supplemented there too and trainer Sir Michael Stoute asking his inexperienced colt to go again – over two furlongs further – in a couple of weeks’ time would surely be going against the grain.

Trials are run for a reason and perhaps we're not looking at a Derby winner at all here.

For every Desert Crown there have been several Black Bear Islands. In 2008 he won here in a blanket finish with a Stoute eyecatcher in behind, namely Glass Harmonium, who went and won the Hampton Court Stakes at Royal Ascot on his next start. Look out for Passenger in that 10-furlong Group 3, where hopefully Desert Crown's rider Richard Kingscote (“It was my fault, I couldn’t get him a run”) will get the chance to atone.