The Foxes held on from White Birch in a close finish for the Group 2 Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Dante Stakes at York.
The runner-up was arguably an unlucky loser after fly-leaping the start and losing ground, coming from last to second for John Joseph Murphy, although there were other hard-luck stories in behind including Passenger, who got no run at a crucial stage.
Andrew Balding's The Foxes was always well-positioned under Oisin Murphy and the son of Churchill travelled into the race sweetly on the far side, hitting the front over a furlong out and holding on to win by a neck.
The Foxes was cut to a general 8/1 for Epsom glory.
Balding said: “He did a bit of meandering across the track. He’s a very good horse, it looked a deep Dante today.
“He’s very professional, he was the most beautiful yearling and he’s been a star to train so far.
“You’d have to think Epsom is the next step as long as you take the usual caveats into account, it comes close enough for example, but if he comes out of it well I think we’d have to give it a go.
“The way he’s hit the line there he’d give himself every chance of getting the trip, it didn’t look like he was stopping at the end there to me.
“I think the main thing is he’d give himself every chance of staying because of his demeanour.”
Balding would not be winning the premier Classic out of turn should The Foxes prevail, after recent near-misses with Khalifa Sat and Hoo Ya Mal.
He added: “We’ve gone close in the Derby a few times, but I think he’d be the best chance we’ve had going there as both Hoo Ya Mal (runner-up last year) and Khalifa Sat (second in 2020) were big prices.
“His half-brother Bangkok went there after winning this well fancied, but he ran poorly. We always thought he’d stay, but he was a real 10-furlong horse.
“I think he’ll stay as his dam got a mile and a half well.”
Murphy said: “That was fantastic. I ride for a great stable and this fella was really well prepared at home.
“He’s easy to ride, he relaxes and then he’s able to show that turn of foot. He has all the attributes of a top-quality horse.
“We didn’t go crazy, but rolled along – I hope it’s a good trial for the big races to come. I won this five years ago on Roaring Lion, and on Telecaster, and I hope it’s a good pointer to the Derby.
“I hope he’s a good Derby ride, he relaxes, he’s a beautiful mover and hopefully he’ll stay.
“He gives himself a chance of staying, but he is a fast horse. It’s exciting.”
In marked contrast to the Musidora on the first day of the meeting, the outcome of the Al Basti Dante Stakes was far from clear cut. They bet 9/2 the field on the off and were the race to be run again next week, it's arguable the market leaders wouldn't be much shorter. The first four were covered by a length and a half and the connections of the trio behind the winner The Foxes would all have hopes of turning the tables.
To start with the winner: The Foxes looked to have come on since the Craven and looked well served by the extra quarter mile, sure to stay further again. He showed a willing attitude too, having had to work to come from off the pace.
However, The Foxes came from behind the favourite Passenger, who was travelling the better but had nowhere to go from two furlongs out. Though he ended just in a dead-heat for third, it isn't fanciful to suggest Passenger, on just his second start, would have won had he got a run when his rider first looked for one. Passenger was supplemented to run in this race and would need to be supplemented again to run in the Derby.
The runner-up White Birch, like Passenger a son of Ulysses, made his move on the opposite side of the field from The Foxes and although he didn't meet trouble, he made his move slightly later than ideal.
Continuous, the other dead-heater for third, was the only one of the first four to be making his reappearance and he left the impression he was just short of the run. There was plenty to like about the way he travelled, he's got the most obvious Derby pedigree of the four in the frame and wouldn't be a forlorn hope if he makes the Ballydoyle team.
This Dante may not have produced a vintage winner, but it sure provided plenty of food for thought.
