Dante Festival at York preview

The course usually looks immaculate with long straight cuts of the turf producing distinctive lines of dark and light green down the home straight.

Back home, the old lawnmower is deployed to produce a similar effect but a wonky front wheel leads to a certain amount of hanging so that a slightly psychedelic design is the less than satisfactory end result. Maybe it needs a pair of cheekpieces.

Anyway, back at York some years ago now, Mick FitzGerald and I were doing an on-course piece to camera for Channel 4 and speculated about the direction of the grass cut, and that there might be a fractional advantage if a horse raced ‘with the grain’ so to speak.

After all, if you rolled a ball with the cut, it would travel further and races are often decided by fractions.

It could be worth checking out 'in-running' this week; might even be a new angle on the exchanges.

The sport can often come down to the merest margins - nostrils, noses or nods of the head - as exemplified by Sunday's French 1000 Guineas at Paris-Longchamp. The demotion of the Charlie Fellowes-trained, Kieran Shoemark-ridden Shes Perfect in favour of the regally-bred French filly Zarigana caused consternation in some quarters.

But, for what it's worth, I think the stewards made the correct decision as Zarigana must have lost a smidgen of momentum when carried left as a result of Shes Perfect’s shift towards Exactly before running on strongly.

On the line, the head of Shes Perfect was dipping fortunately at just the right moment whereas Zarigana's head was down, and in front, just before and then a stride later despite jockey Mickael Barzalona dropping his whip.

It was an enormously tough decision to take. The syndicate of owners were already celebrating in the winner's enclosure before an enquiry was announced and, if anyone needs a decent break right now, it is Shoemark.

Fellowes hypothesised that, in Britain, the placings would not have been altered but I disagree. Stewards here ask if the interferer improved his or her placing and, so tight were the margins, it's hard to believe that Zarigana wouldn't have been the outright winner had she not been taken off line.