Dan Skelton moves past prize-money total for 2024-25 with big double

Hot on the heels of Protektorat’s victory at Kelso, the nine-year-old roared back to form under Charlie Todd in Berkshire.

Travelling powerfully throughout the contest, the 20/1 chance was produced with his challenge going to the second last.

Teddy Blue was in front at that stage but soon passed and the fast-finishing Blow Your Wad emerged as the main challenger.

However he could never quite get on terms, the winner holding a half-length advantage to the line.

Skelton, speaking at Kelso, told ITV the trainers' title "will take care of itself" this year but he looks a very short price to win it for the first time now.

