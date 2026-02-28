Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Heltenham wins the Greatwood for a second time
Dan Skelton - already above last year's total

Dan Skelton moves past prize-money total for 2024-25 with big double

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat February 28, 2026 · 4h ago

Heltenham won the BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup Handicap Chase for a second successive season on an afternoon when Dan Skelton swept past his prize-money total for last season.

Hot on the heels of Protektorat’s victory at Kelso, the nine-year-old roared back to form under Charlie Todd in Berkshire.

Travelling powerfully throughout the contest, the 20/1 chance was produced with his challenge going to the second last.

Teddy Blue was in front at that stage but soon passed and the fast-finishing Blow Your Wad emerged as the main challenger.

However he could never quite get on terms, the winner holding a half-length advantage to the line.

Skelton, speaking at Kelso, told ITV the trainers' title "will take care of itself" this year but he looks a very short price to win it for the first time now.

Free video replay - Watch Heltenham win a second Greatwood

Video Play Button

Unlimited Replays

of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays

Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits Sporting Life Plus - Join For FreeSporting Life Plus - Join For Free

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING