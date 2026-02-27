Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Doncaster, Kelso and Newbury ITV Racing Saturday February 28

Serious chance in the Morebattle

The Cheltenham Festival may only be 11 days away but Kelso’s initiative to move the bet365 Morebattle Hurdle card from Thursday to Saturday, with improved prizemoney and a Cheltenham bonus, a few years ago, has paid off in spades.

Now it forms part of an excellent Saturday for the time of year and this year’s Morebattle has attracted a big field once again with Ewan Whillans’ Cracking Rhapsody going for a hat-trick in the race.

This is his toughest Kelso assignment yet off a mark of 136, but he’s well respected second time back from wind surgery at a course he loves, for all that the bookies haven’t missed his chance this year given he is disputing favouritism.

The one at bigger odds that could backed into a similar sort of price to Cracking Rhapsody might well be Fergal O’Brien’s SERIOUS CHALLENGE and he’s well worth getting onside at double-figure odds.

Like Cracking Rhapsody last season, he flopped in the Greatwood, but I think he likes a sharper test at two miles as befitting his Flat background and he got right back on track with a good performance at Haydock last time.

That followed a change of tactics as he was held-up in the rear, but he loved being ridden with more restraint and came through for a convincing win in a race that has worked out well subsequently, with both the third and fourth home winning since.

Saved for this after two months off, O’Brien has a staggering strike-rate at Kelso, winning 15 from 40 at 38%, and this looks the perfect next step for his six-year-old given the sharp nature of the hurdles track.

I think he’ll like the big field as well, as a strong pace can see him travel away nicely just like at Haydock last time.

The Verdict: Back SERIOUS CHALLENGE in the 14.55 Kelso