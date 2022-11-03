There’s a big month or so on the horizon for Dan Skelton and the trainer guides us through the horses he thinks can make an impact in some major handicaps.

MIDNIGHT RIVER (OR: 145; Paddy Power Gold Cup)

Midnight River is fancied for the Paddy Power Gold Cup

"He won at Stratford at the end of October and the handicapper has put him up 8lb. It’d need to rain and rain for this horse for him to be seen at his very best and I certainly wouldn’t be running him on anything quicker than good to soft, soft ground. "But we’ve always held him in very high regard, we ran him in Graded novice hurdles. Last year started disastrously for him, we took him to Carlisle first time and he head-butted the first three or four jumps and did a cartwheel late in the day. "We had to rebuild his season and ended up winning a race at Wetherby where he showed a good attitude in a small-runner field. He was always going to be a horse that stepped forward. "You talk about unfinished business – you were only seeing a really small percentage of the ability he had, so I was really happy to see him step up at Stratford and at least show us at the track what we’ve been seeing at home. "If it wasn’t soft enough, we’d reroute to the December Gold Cup back at Cheltenham – that’s on the New Course and that might actually be best for him. In terms of having a bit of space and having a good view to ride, the New Course is the better track in my view. "Ultimately in the spring I could see Midnight River stepping up to three miles. This is a proper horse though and it wouldn’t surprise me to see him take a leap to Grade Two level."

SPIRITOFTHEGAMES (OR: 136; Paddy Power Gold Cup/Grand Sefton Handicap Chase) "We had him in the Paddy Power Gold Cup too but he’s going to go to Aintree this weekend. "He was fifth in the Topham there in April and I was pleased with his comeback run the other week."

BEAKSTOWN (OR: 137; Paddy Power Gold Cup; Coral Racing Club Free To Join Handicap Chase) "I do think the Paddy Power might come a bit quick for him after his fourth in the Old Roan at Aintree. If he worked really nicely at the weekend and the ground was good I’d probably confirm him, but we’ll see. "I was happy with the Old Roan run, it was a good effort, he’s one of those horses who has the ability but hasn’t quite reached out a grabbed it. If he was to miss Cheltenham he would go to the Coral-backed meeting at Newbury and run there on the Friday as I think that would suit him very well."

WEST CORK (OR: 142h 142c; Greatwood Handicap Hurdle) "He had a run over fences at Warwick where he was beaten by Stage Star and it was a perfectly acceptable run. "I spoke to his owner at length and we’ll just keep an eye on the Greatwood, in case it looked appropriate for us to go back over hurdles."

PLAYFUL SAINT (OR: 127; Greatwood Handicap Hurdle) "If we got plenty of rain Playful Saint wouldn’t be without a chance, he’s got no weight at all. "He might just have needed the run at Chepstow. He’ll be no back-number in a Greatwood as long as conditions were suitable."

L’EAU DU SUD (OR: 132; Greatwood Handicap Hurdle; Extra Places Any Day With Betfair Handicap Hurdle) "He’s actually one that we’re looking towards Haydock’s Betfair meeting. There’s a 50 grand handicap hurdle over two miles and two that would be suitable. "He won’t go to Cheltenham – I put him in if the ground came up very soft but the same bunch of owners actually own Sonigino (Paul Nicholls) as well and I think he’s favourite for the race. So we’ll go to Newbury. "We've also got Calico entered in the Greatwood but he ran over fences at Chepstow on Wednesday."

ASHTOWN LAD (OR: 135h 138c; Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle; Coral Gold Cup; Becher Handicap Chase)

Ashtown Lad is a staying handicap chaser to follow

"He’s a big fine chaser and probably not a hurdler but he’ll have a run over hurdles at Aintree this weekend. We’ve been quite cautious with him generally, but I do think he’s got improvement in him. "He is probably one of our shorter-priced horses for the Coral Gold Cup but he’s also in the Becher Chase and I know Darren (Yates, owner) would like to look at Aintree. "He showed some good form last season as a novice, he was fifth in the Scottish Grand National when not quite staying, but I think three miles or three miles and two is totally reasonable. Maybe he’ll stay more as he gets older and develop into a National type. "I’ve no concerns over the big fences if he goes for the Becher, he’s a good jumper and has a very sound mind. But it’s not a million to one I confirm him for Newbury and go there. I do think you need a run under your belt going to that race so we’ll have a run over hurdles."

LE MILOS (OR 142; Coral Gold Cup; Becher Handicap Chase)

Le Milos is a new addition to the stable

"He’s the same as Ashtown Lad in that he’s entered in the Coral Gold Cup and the Becher at Aintree. "He’s a horse who is new to us, having won a 50 grand handicap for his previous trainer (Tim Vaughan) last year. I feel like he’s of sufficient quality to try and target these races. "He stays well, handles soft ground nicely and he’s got a bit of class. He’s definitely not a slow horse and he’s a great addition to the yard from what I’ve seen in his pre-training and training. "He’ll go to Bangor next week, I’ve got him fit without turning the screw up fully, and I’ve got my mind on those targets at Newbury and Aintree. You could find Ashtown Lad will go one way and this horse will go the other but I’m on the fence at the moment."

GET A TONIC (OR: 133; Betfair Exchange Stayers’ Handicap Hurdle)

Get A Tonic is thought to be a well-handicapped mare

"Going back to February we thought she’d win at Warwick but ended up getting beaten by Marie’s Rock who went on to win two Grade Ones so it obviously wasn’t a bad run in the end. "She was only a novice last year so to hold that type of form was beyond respectable. "She’s going to run in the valuable stayers’ handicap hurdle at Haydock’s Betfair meeting and we’re very happy with her. She stays three miles and is a beautiful horse to look at. "She’s a bit different to the likes of Roksana, this mare can be a bit lazy, but when she’s on a going day she is very good. She looks outstanding at the moment and I doubt she’ll be missed in the betting at Haydock."