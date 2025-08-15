Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: The Autumn Group Ones

Our two-year-old expert looks at the entries for the big autumn Group races including some fascinating unraced contenders.

ROCKFEL STAKES – Newmarket, 26th September, 58 entries Princess Margaret Stakes winner Fitzella (101) and Sweet Solera Stakes winner Dance To The Music (97) head the entries for the Rockfel Stakes, while other proven performers such as Balantina (93) and Green Sense (96) also feature. However, there are a host of highly-promising maiden/novice scorers throughout the entries, including seven-figure purchases Diamond Necklace (89P) and Zanthos (94). Aidan O’Brien’s Diamond Necklace fetched €1.7m as a yearling and made a winning start in a 7f event at the Curragh last weekend, off the bridle sooner than most but coming home strongly to run out 1½-length winner. From the wonderful old Puce line, it’s a family that has produced many a smart filly over the years, including Chicquita and Magic Wand for these connections. However, it is almost certain that, despite being by Wootton Bassett, Diamond Necklace will require another furlong before long. The Fillies’ Mile may prove more her thing by the autumn. Zanthos was a €1m buy from the breeze ups at Arqana in the spring. The daughter of Sioux Nation perhaps doesn’t boast the classiest of pedigrees, but she could hardly have been more impressive in winning a six-runner 7f newcomers’ event at Newmarket (July) on the same weekend as Diamond Necklace. Soon leading, Zanthos travelled best and asserted readily inside the final furlong to run out an emphatic 3-length winner over Classic Cuvee. For all she quite clearly knew her job better than some very green rivals, the time she clocked was a useful one, and she shouldn’t be underestimated wherever she turns up next.

The Owen Burrows-trained Touleen (83p) is a Lope de Vega daughter of connections’ 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Talaayeb, and she could hardly have been more impressive when opening her account in a 7f newcomers’ event at Newbury earlier this month. Travelling well close-up, she readily put a seal on matters inside the final furlong to score by 2¼ lengths from Secret History. It was a performance forewarned by the market (2/1 market leader) and Touleen looked every inch a useful prospect, albeit it’s fair to say one or two of her rivals in behind were not best placed and seemed in need of the experience. Nevertheless, given her excellent Shadwell pedigree and hailing from a yard whose youngsters improve for racing, it’s hard to believe there won’t be greater performances in Touleen even in the short term. Ed Walker has entered Princess Petrol (96) and Midnight Tango (94) who finished second and fourth respectively in last weekend’s Sweet Solera Stakes, with neither best placed in a race that developed into a sprint. However, the most intriguing representative from the Walker yard is The Prettiest Star (85p). A daughter of red-hot first-season sire Starman, she made a visually taking winning start to her career in a 6f fillies’ maiden at Nottingham, striking the front approaching the final furlong and clearing right away to score by 4½ lengths. While it certainly wasn’t the strongest of races, the manner in which The Prettiest Star travelled before dismissing her rivals inside the final furlong suggested she would be capable of leaving that level of form a long way behind. Sir Mark Prescott’s Moon Target (96p) is a Cracksman filly who has impressed with how she has hit the line in her two victories in 7f races at Newmarket (July) and Yarmouth, a rare wide-margin debut scorer for her veteran handler. One small note of caution would be her shifting both ways so far when asked for an effort, remembering there are one or two ‘characters’ in her pedigree. However, she is also from a yard that doesn’t push its younger stock hard, and it’s best attributed to greenness for now. Said pedigree also happens to contain the very smart Inspiral.

Other entries include Awaken (96), who followed her Albany Stakes second with a routine all-the-way success back in maiden company at Leicester at the expense of a couple of next-time-out winners. Karl Burke’s Aylin (85p) went one better than her York debut when a decisive winner of a 7f fillies’ maiden at Glorious Goodwood, while his Evolutionist (81p) also came good at the second time of asking with a front-running victory at Newmarket (July). Both Timeforshowcasing (84p) and True Test (83p) were able to follow debut successes in novice company under a penalty, while Rose Ghaiyyath (79p) made a winning start to her career in a valuable Arqana sales race at Deauville, travelling smoothly before showing a good attitude to fend off a late challenge from Zaravina to score. One other winner worth a mention is James Ferguson’s Flash of Fire (75p), a Wootton Bassett granddaughter of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lightening Fast. She came with a big reputation prior to her debut in a 7f fillies’ novice event at Doncaster last month, taking a little time to find full stride but nicely on top come the line. She will reportedly head for another novice before tackling a higher level. There are three unraced entries. Karl Burke’s Nada Two is a 775,000gns Night of Thunder daughter of French 14f 3yo Group 3 winner Monica Sheriff, herself out of a close relation to high-class middle-distance stayer Ask; William Haggas’s Caraway is a Gun Runner daughter of a 13f 3yo Listed winner who was a half-sister to May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Agnes Stewart (dam of triple 7f/1m Group 1 winner Fallen Angel); and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Institute, a Frankel daughter of Queen Mary Stakes winner/Nunthorpe Stakes runner-up Acapulco.

ROYAL LODGE STAKES – Newmarket, 26th September, 74 entries A healthy number of entries with the majority of them still possessing scope for further improvement. Aidan O’Brien is responsible for 17 entries. His Daytona (106p) proved much too good for son Joseph’s North Coast (105) in a 1m Listed event at Naas early in July, with the latter going on to frank that form in no uncertain terms with a 6-length success in the Group 3 Tyros Stakes at Leopardstown next time. John and Thady Gosden’s Morris Dancer (104) found Zavateri too good in the Vintage Stakes at Glorious Goodwood, but he made no mistake when landing the Listed Stonehenge Stakes at Salisbury, readily accounting for his only serious rival by 4 lengths. However, perhaps the most intriguing entry for the Gosden yard is Publish (92P), a son of Kingman who made amends for an unlucky debut defeat at Sandown when accounting for the determined Catullus in a similar event at the same course next time, the pair a long way clear and Publish prevailing by 1¼ lengths. Another Gosden colt to break his maiden at Sandown was Frankel colt Oxagon (97p), who stormed to an 8-length success in a 7f event there at the end of July. However, for all it was a visually taking display, he made just about all and raced up against the far side rail on a fresh strip of ground so there’s every chance he was a shade flattered. Aidan O’Brien’s Montreal (96p) is a Sea The Stars who failed to live up to expectations on debut but made no mistake when an all-the-way 8-length winner of a 1m maiden at Leopardstown next time. Although market rival Res Ipsa wasn’t seen to anything like best effect, it is hard to view Montreal’s romp in anything other than a favourable light.

Isaac Newton winning at Goodwood

O’Brien has also entered other promising maiden winners such as Action (90p), Amadeus Mozart (88P), Benvenuto Cellini (91p), Constitution River (98p), Isaac Newton (93p) and New Zealand (91p), while Superlative Stakes runner-up Italy (101p) also holds an entry. Al Zanati (85p), Ancient Egypt (81P), Birgham Dub (73p), Protection Act (91p) and Rochfortbridge (85p) all made a winning start, with the last-named accounting for Chesham Stakes runner-up Thesecretadversary (98) who atoned for that odds-on defeat with victory in a 7.5f Listed event at Tipperary. Another who created a good impression first time out was Donnacha O’Brien’s A Boy Named Susie (98p), taking over going easily approaching the final furlong and clearing away to score by 3 lengths in a 1m median race at Killarney in mid-July. Humidity (101) has beaten Thesecretadversary in that Chesham Stakes but patently failed to handle the idiosyncrasies of Goodwood when only seventh in the Vintage Stakes next time. Charlie Appleby has a couple of well-bred, highly-regarded colts entered in the shape of Del Maro and Fortitudine. Del Maro is an €850,000 purchase who is a Camelot son of Preis der Diana winner Diamanta, while Fortitudine is a Dubawi brother to eight-time Group/Grade 1 winner Rebel’s Romance and a half-brother to 1m 1f Group 1/9.5f Grade 1 winner Measured Time. Perhaps the best bred of the unraced contingent is the Owen Burrows-trained Raaheeb, a Sea The Stars brother to the top-class Baaeed and King George winner Hukum. Karl Burke’s Saxophonic is a Dubawi colt who fetched 625,000gns as a yearling.

CHEVELEY PARK STAKES – Newmarket, 27th September, 35 entries Karl Burke’s unbeaten Venetian Sun (104p) heads the entries. The Albany Stakes winner maintained her 100 per cent with a hard fought success in the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes, fending off Royal Fixation (103p) by a neck. Aidan O’Brien’s Queen Mary winner True Love (107) suffered a shock reversal in pursuit of Group 1 success in the Phoenix Stakes, finding Power Blue 1½ lengths too good. The Richard Hughes-trained America Queen (94p) won by an incredible 12 lengths on her debut at Haydock last month. She looks set to contest the Lowther Stakes at York next week and it will be fascinating to see how she shapes up against better opposition. Wathnan Racing has a couple of unraced fillies entered in the shape of Creative Queen (William Haggas) and Lunar Melody (Richard Fahey). They will be of significant interest when appearing.

Venetian Sun fends off Royal Fixation

Aidan O'Brien dominates the top of the market with his Royal Ascot winners Charles Darwin (109p) and Gstaad (111p), neither of whom have been seen since winning the Norfolk and Coventry respectively. However, both are certainly bred to win this contest with both counting a Middle Park-winning sibling among their relations - Charles Darwin a brother to 2022 scorer Blackbeard and Gstaad a half-brother to 2023 victor Vandeek. Power Blue (110) has already had a busy season but showed no signs of letting up when defeating True Love in the Phoenix Stakes at the Curragh. For all he displayed a highly admirable attitude under an attacking ride, it has to be doubtful whether there is much more improvement left in him. Richmond Stakes winner Coppull (107p) looks all over a two-year-old type, supplementing his good third to Gstaad in the Coventry with victory at Goodwood. He will attempt to provide trainer Clive Cox with his third Middle Park winner after Reckless Abandon and Supremacy. Roger Varian's Gaurdman (71p) is a €900,000 breezer who came nowhere near to showing what he could do when only sixth on his recent debut on the July course, running green off the bridle and unable to sustain his effort. For all that it will take a significant amount of improvement requirement for him to even line-up for this race, he is surely capable of a good deal better. Bright young trainer Jack Jones has seen fit to enter the unraced Showcasing colt Decem Starr, while another unraced entry is the William Haggas-trained Division, an 800,000gns Kingman brother to last season's smart two-year-old Celandine.

FILLIES’ MILE – Newmarket, 27th September, 45 entries Diamond Necklace, Dance To The Music, Flash of Fire, Midnight Tango, Moon Target, Princess Petrol, Touleen and Zanthos hold entries and have already been covered. Aidan O’Brien’s Composing (102p) has improved by the run, following a maiden success at the Curragh with an emphatic 3¼-length victory over Skydance in the 7.5f Group 3 Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown. Stablemate Beautify (106p) built on a promising debut third to land the 6f Group 2 Airlie Stakes at the Curragh back in late June. She ought to improve further still once tackling 7f/1m, being a Wootton Bassett granddaughter of Irish Oaks winner Moonstone. Sugar Island (80p) is a Dubawi filly who showed a good attitude to get the better of Saint Agatha in a 7f fillies’ maiden at the Curragh, clearly finding the trip a bare minimum having been off the bridle sooner than most. She is out of a sister to Minding, Tuesday and Empress Josephine – she will only continue to improve for more time and distance. John and Thady Gosden’s Legacy Link (68p) is a Dubawi first foal of a sister to Frankel and Noble Mission who shaped with some promise on debut in a 1m fillies’ maiden at Newmarket (July), coming home a soundly-held third but sure to do better. However, she lacks physical scope and will need to find a stack of improvement to even line-up for a race of this nature. The fact she has even been entered suggests connections think that’s a distinct possibility. Ed Walker’s Secret History (77p) is an Ardad daughter of a half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas and Nassau Stakes winner Legatissimo. She has always been held in high regard and went a long way to showing why on her debut in a 7f newcomers’ event at Newbury, waited with and running on well without getting closer to the prominently-ridden Touleen. She looks a banker for a similar event at the very least.

Composing - improving with every run