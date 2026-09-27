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Curragh Tips: Best Value Bets for Irish Cesarewitch on Sunday September 27

Sporting Life Plus
Sun September 27, 2026 · 3h ago

Log-in for free to read Sunday's Value Bet preview including a tip for the Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh.

  • The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.

  • Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.

  • Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 155pts in profit.

  • Click here for the full and transparent Value Bet record.

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