Curragh Tips: Best Value Bets for Irish Cesarewitch on Sunday September 27

Log-in for free to read Sunday's Value Bet preview including a tip for the Irish Cesarewitch at the Curragh.
The Value Bet is designed to generate long-term profit by searching for overpriced horses in the feature weekend races and at the big Festivals in the UK and Ireland.
Value Bet tips are now available to logged-in readers through Sporting Life Plus.
Following all Matt’s selections to recommended odds/stakes since taking over the column in June 2020 would have produced over 155pts in profit.