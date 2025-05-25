Curragh Sunday review: Reports, replays and free video replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from the Curragh on Sunday, featuring another impressive win for Albert Einstein.

Einstein shines in Marble Hill Albert Einstein made it two victories from two starts in the Gain Marble Hill Stakes and was subsequently cut to 5/4 for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot buy Paddy Power and Betfair. Aidan O'Brien's two-year-old Wootton Bassett colt was a striking winner on debut at Naas earlier in the May and followed up with a commanding display, travelling powerfully behind rivals before quickening to lead inside the final half-furlong. He got to the front without Ryan Moore going for everything in the saddle and the 4/11 favourite had three-quarters of a length in hand over Power Blue (11/1) at the line.

One-two for Donnacha O'Brien The Curragh's opening Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden saw 6/1 chance Balantina open her account at the second time of asking. An eye-catching fourth after running green on debut over the same six furlongs earlier in the month, the daughter of Ten Sovereigns bounced out of the stalls in impressive fashion and made all the running under Oisin Murphy, ultimately scoring by a length and leading home a one-two for trainer Donnacha O’Brien with 7/4 favourite Cape Sounion filling second spot. Third went to 5/1 shot Beautify under Ryan Moore, with her well-backed Aidan O’Brien stablemate Composing (3/1) finishing outside of the places.