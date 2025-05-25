Curragh Sunday review: Reports, replays and free video replays

A round-up of the rest of the action from the Curragh on Sunday, featuring another impressive win for Albert Einstein.
Einstein shines in Marble Hill
Albert Einstein made it two victories from two starts in the Gain Marble Hill Stakes and was subsequently cut to 5/4 for the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot buy Paddy Power and Betfair.
Aidan O'Brien's two-year-old Wootton Bassett colt was a striking winner on debut at Naas earlier in the May and followed up with a commanding display, travelling powerfully behind rivals before quickening to lead inside the final half-furlong.
He got to the front without Ryan Moore going for everything in the saddle and the 4/11 favourite had three-quarters of a length in hand over Power Blue (11/1) at the line.
One-two for Donnacha O'Brien
The Curragh's opening Tally Ho Stud Irish EBF Fillies Maiden saw 6/1 chance Balantina open her account at the second time of asking.
An eye-catching fourth after running green on debut over the same six furlongs earlier in the month, the daughter of Ten Sovereigns bounced out of the stalls in impressive fashion and made all the running under Oisin Murphy, ultimately scoring by a length and leading home a one-two for trainer Donnacha O’Brien with 7/4 favourite Cape Sounion filling second spot.
Third went to 5/1 shot Beautify under Ryan Moore, with her well-backed Aidan O’Brien stablemate Composing (3/1) finishing outside of the places.
The winning trainer said on Racing TV: "They're two nice fillies; at home Cape Sounion would probably work a little bit better but Balantina keeps a bit for herself; you probably think that you should have split them up but it's nice that they're on their way.
"It certainly wasn't my money [for Balantina on debut] but she worked very nicely up the Curragh here one day and obviously someone saw it which is why she probably went off favourite; I thought she'd run well without fancying her but obviously she's learned plenty from that and taken a nice step forward.
"It looked like she [Cape Sounion] might need seven, just hit a little bit of a flat spot today but I'd have to watch it back. I think it's probably a good thing to be on the stands' side as well but they both ran very well.
"I think Cape Sounion we probably won't [go to Royal Ascot], the plan was to come here and then go to the Balanchine so we'll see whether we go to a maiden or stick to that plan. I think there's a good chance Balantina could take her chance in the Albany."
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.