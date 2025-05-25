Porta Fortuna defies penalty to win Lanwades Stud Stakes at the Curragh

The win completed doubles on the day for trainer Donnacha O'Brien, who landed the opening race with two-year-old Balantina, and jockey Ryan Moore who was on board Albert Einstein in the Marble Hill Stakes for O'Brien's father, Aidan.

Main market rival One Look threw down her challenge late in the piece but the 3/1 chance came up half a length short as Ryan Moore’s mount held on to score.

Conceding 3lb all around in the Group 2 mile contest, Donnacha O’Brien’s four-time Group 1-winning filly was easy to back before the off, drifting from odds-on to an SP of 5/4, but she quickened smoothly to take over from Vera’s Secret at the head affairs heading into the final furlong.

Paddy Power and Betfair make Porta Fortuna 6/1 (from 8/1) for the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot next month, a market currently topped by Dancing Gemini at 3/1 and 7/2 chance Rosallion.

Donnacha O'Brien said on Racing TV: "Ryan said she relaxed lovely, she quickened up really well and maybe got a little bit idle, maybe got a little bit tired the last furlong but this was perfect for her and should leave her spot on for [Royal] Ascot. I thought if she was going to be vulnerable it would be today, she's started to do that as she's got more experienced, just idle; she was the same in the Matron, she quickens up, puts the race to bed and then just does enough in front so it was perfect, couldn't be happier with her.

"She's quite a sharp filly but it was more fitness-wise she was probably 85/90% today. At Ascot you have to have pace and hopefully it will be quick ground and they'll go a good gallop and you have to keep going so there's no hiding places and she needed to run today. It should leave her spot on.

"We'll see how she is. Obviously Ascot is a big target. I know France was mentioned for the Jacques Le Marois and a few things like that, the Breeders' Cup has to be a possibility and then in between you have races like the Falmouth, Sun Chariot, Prix Rothschild if you want to go to France again.

"She has loads of options and is a versatile filly so hopefully it is going to be an exciting season."