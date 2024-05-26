Curragh Sunday review: Reports, replays and free video replays

Heavens Gate opens the door to Ascot

Heavens Gate earned herself a place on Aidan O’Brien’s Royal Ascot squad with victory in opening race on Irish 1,000 Guineas day at the Curragh.

A narrowly beaten second her racecourse debut at Navan three weeks ago, the daughter of Churchill was a 2/1 shot to go one better in Trainor Stone And Tile Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.

Ryan Moore’s mount travelled well throughout and picked up smartly to pull two and a half lengths clear of stablemate January, who also looks a winner in waiting judged on this promising introductory effort.

Of Heavens Gate, O’Brien said: “We think she’s an Albany filly. She came forward from Navan, which Ryan thought she would. She’s a good, smart filly.

“She’s a powerful filly. Her dam is 22 and hadn’t bred a good one until now. Churchill is obviously a decent stallion.”

Paddy Power and Betfair make the winner a 10/1 chance for the Albany Stakes at Ascot next month.