Curragh Sunday review: Reports, replays and free video replays

A round-up of the pick of the rest of the action from the Curragh on Irish 1,000 Guineas day.
Heavens Gate earned herself a place on Aidan O’Brien’s Royal Ascot squad with victory in opening race on Irish 1,000 Guineas day at the Curragh.
A narrowly beaten second her racecourse debut at Navan three weeks ago, the daughter of Churchill was a 2/1 shot to go one better in Trainor Stone And Tile Irish EBF Fillies Maiden.
Ryan Moore’s mount travelled well throughout and picked up smartly to pull two and a half lengths clear of stablemate January, who also looks a winner in waiting judged on this promising introductory effort.
Of Heavens Gate, O’Brien said: “We think she’s an Albany filly. She came forward from Navan, which Ryan thought she would. She’s a good, smart filly.
“She’s a powerful filly. Her dam is 22 and hadn’t bred a good one until now. Churchill is obviously a decent stallion.”
Paddy Power and Betfair make the winner a 10/1 chance for the Albany Stakes at Ascot next month.
Zaynab lunged late to claim top honours in the QuinnBet Spring Fillies Handicap for trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Declan McDonogh.
A short-head winner on her most recent visit to the track last month, the 17/2 chance finished with a flourish to follow up, defeating 9/2 favourite Flight Of Fancy by a head.
“She’s a nice filly and is progressing well. Obviously we bought her because she is a half-sister to Zanahiyr,” said Elliott’s representative Aidan ‘Mouse’ O’Ryan.
“She’s coming along steady, is tough and put her head down when needed today. We stepped her up in class to see where we were really.
“We bought her as a yearling to be a juvenile hurdler, but we might have to redirect her now – we’ll probably have a look at the Sandringham now in Royal Ascot."
