Curragh Sunday review and free video replays

A review of the rest of the action from Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby card at the Curragh.
British raider Commanche Falls justified 5/4 favouritism in the Listed Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes.
The market leader was pushed along in the early stages but made good headway to join Anthem National (18/1) in the front rank a furlong out and was soon in command.
Third behind Azure Blue in the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes last time, the five-year-old was strong to the line and went on to score by a length-and-a-quarter.
Mooneista, trained like the runner-up by Joseph O'Brien, took third.
