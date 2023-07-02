Sporting Life
Commanche Falls wins at the Curragh
Commanche Falls wins at the Curragh

Curragh Sunday review and free video replays

By Sporting Life
14:58 · SUN July 02, 2023

A review of the rest of the action from Sunday's Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby card at the Curragh.

Falls shows sufficient Dash

British raider Commanche Falls justified 5/4 favouritism in the Listed Jebel Ali Racecourse & Stables Dash Stakes.

The market leader was pushed along in the early stages but made good headway to join Anthem National (18/1) in the front rank a furlong out and was soon in command.

Third behind Azure Blue in the 1895 Duke Of York Clipper Stakes last time, the five-year-old was strong to the line and went on to score by a length-and-a-quarter.

Mooneista, trained like the runner-up by Joseph O'Brien, took third.

More from Sporting Life

