Curragh Review and Results: Murray strikes with juvenile

A lively betting market for the Castle Star At Capital Stud Irish EBF Maiden saw Slaney River sent off 13/8 favourite and a notable move for Army Leave who was backed down from 11/1 into 4/1.

Power Blue was fairly solid in the ring and even more so in the race as he travelled powerfully on the pace and picked up well for Egan to win by three and three quarter lengths.

Slaney River picked up for pressure to chase him home while Army Leave, who raced away from the principals on the inside wing, was another three and a half lengths back in third.

Murray saddled Arizona Blaze [Group 3 winner and Group 1 placed] to lift this prize 12 months ago having also collected the race with Bucanero Fuerte [won the Group 1 Phoenix Stakes] the previous season and looks to have another useful prospect in his yard in this son of Space Blues.

Speaking to Racing TV, Egan said: "Bit of the usual thing with Adrian and his team winning this race!

"Terrific job, well prepared and he was the ultimate professional. The horse travelled with such ease, showed a little bit of greenness but really quickened up in the last 100 yards and galloped out all the way to the boards afterwards so he'll be getting a little bit further than five furlongs that's for sure."

When asked how Power Blue compared to Murray's previous winners, he replied: ""He won by a wider margin than Arizona Blaze who is a Breeders' Cup placed horse.

"Bucanero Fuerte won, probably, in similar fashion but he's a nice horse and there is sure to be plenty of improvement which is good."

Looking ahead to his ride in the Irish Lincolnshire, he added: "Raadobarg is a real favourite of mine who is a couple of pounds lower than last year, finishing placed so I think he's got a great chance.

"The ground it's fresh but it's tacky and will take a bit of getting and he's a horse that loves that sort of surface so he'll be there in the firing line."