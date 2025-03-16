Irish racing tips: Tony Keenan best bets for Curragh on Sunday

Flat racing returns to the Curragh this afternoon and Tony Keenan analyses the Lincolnshire and has one selection on the card.

The Cheltenham post-mortems are still being performed, but Irish racing moves on today with the start of the flat turf season at the Curragh, where there is a typically challenging opening day card with plenty of runners. There is a full field of 27 in the Nua Healthcare Irish Lincolnshire at 3:45 where I had a shortlist of four runners: Gleneagle Bay, Fleetfoot, Cheers Again and Fort Vega. Stephen Thorne had an excellent winter at Dundalk where he was top trainer and his Gleneagle Bay looks on a good mark to start the turf campaign having finished second in a pair of premier handicaps towards the end of 2025. He has gone very short in the market overnight, however, and the way he quickened up in the Sovereign Path at Leopardstown last September suggested he might be best at seven furlongs or at least that a mile on slow ground could be beyond him. Jim Bolger had a torrid 2024 where he managed just a 3.7% strike rate on the calendar year and the yard may be on the downswing now; that said, Ross Coakley is a positive addition in the saddle for Fleetfoot and his other stable runners. Fleetfoot mixed with some good horses in his maiden days and after missing nearly a year returned to the track in good form last autumn, looking undone by a steady pace on his final flat start at this track. He showed up well in a strong maiden hurdle in January and his high draw here is likely a positive.

Another with a high draw is Cheers Again and he should be sharper for his prep run on the all-weather last month. That was his first run in 236 days, and he was a touch unlucky when running in a premier handicap over course and distance last May behind State Actor, the winner taking his ground, and finds himself three pounds lower now. Fort Vega might be best handicapped of all though there is a lot of fragility with him. This is his first run in 197 days, and it was 405 days before that while stall one is a concern. He won a strong handicap off 85 at Naas in May 2023 (runs off 83 here) and ran just twice again that year before having only one start last season, in the Irish Cambridgeshire where he was quite an eye-catcher despite finishing seventeenth of 24. That race was dominated by horses that came near side whereas Fort Vega was hard against the far rail where he met repeated trouble and that ‘race within a race’ (i.e. the horses that came up the unfavoured far side) has produced two premier handicap winners since in Vera’s Secret and Soaring Monarch, along with another that went close in a good race in Chicago Fireball.