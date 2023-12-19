The six-year-old son of Saddler Make won a two and a half mile handicap at Aintree on his seasonal reappearance before producing an eyecatching effort when third under a big weight behind two Irish horses in Haydock's Betfair 'Serial Winner' Stayers' Handicap Hurdle late last month.

That same Haydock race was won by Paisley Park in 2018 and punters clearly expect Crambo to bridge the gap between handicapper and Grade 1 performer this weekend.

Paddy Power reckon punters have really latched onto the improving Crambo ahead of his return to top-class company where he will meet the likes of Paisley Park, as well as Champ, Dashel Drasher and the Dan Skelton-trained mare West Balboa.

Paddy Power make Crambo their 3/1 joint-favourite alongside 2021 Long Walk winner Champ and spokesman Paul Binfield said: “We’ve laid Crambo in both the shops and online so there’s been a good spread of support around for him and punters seemingly believe that he could be the new kid on the block in the staying hurdle division against more established performers like Champ and Paisley Park.”

