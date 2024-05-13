Craig Kieswetter hails ‘unbelievable’ season for Il Etait Temps

The pint-sized six-year-old is owned by the Kieswetter family’s Barnane Stud in conjunction with their partners at the Hollywood Syndicate and the former England international cricketer has revelled in Il Etait Temps’ heroics this year as he has picked up three Grade One prizes over fences.

After three attempts, a victory at the Cheltenham Festival remains elusive, so correcting that record and competing in some of the year’s biggest chasing events will be top of the Willie Mullins-trained grey’s agenda when he returns from a summer at grass.

“We’ll give him a good break now and come out again battling and fighting next year,” said Kieswetter.

“We’ve been trying for a good few years to get the win at Cheltenham and hopefully it will come, but we have to enjoy everything this lad has done for us already.

“Il Etait Temps has had a ridiculous season. Three Grade one wins and placed in some other big races – he’s won the Irish Arkle, Aintree and now Punchestown, it’s unbelievable.

“I was just happy to experience one of his big days as a lot of the time I’ve been in South Africa, so it was great to be on course and I’m very much looking forward to giving plenty of the top horses a run for their money next year with our tiny little horse.”