Coronation Stakes preview: Falakeyah supplemented

The Owen Burrows-trained filly was a taking winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Guineas Meeting at Newmarket and was in both the Oaks and French Oaks.

Angus Gold, Racing Manager for Shadwell, told the organisation's website: “Jim (Crowley) has been saying all spring ‘this filly has plenty of speed’ and she showed that when she won at Newmarket on her first start of the year.

“Once we had decided not to stretch her stamina to a mile and a half in the Oaks, the next option was the Prix de Diane. However, she did not scope clean two weeks ago, so Owen and the team gave her time and sorted it out, but the net result was the timescale proved too tight to get her back to peak fitness for the Diane, especially with the travelling over to France.

“Owen feels she is now back to where she was before the dirty scope. He’s very happy with her and together we feel the Coronation is the right race for her now. Jim believes she has the pace to be competitive at a mile at that level. She’s definitely got a lot of class, and we are looking forward to Friday.”