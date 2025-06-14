Coronation Stakes preview: Falakeyah supplemented

Falakeyah has been supplemented into the Group One Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.
The Owen Burrows-trained filly was a taking winner of the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Guineas Meeting at Newmarket and was in both the Oaks and French Oaks.
Angus Gold, Racing Manager for Shadwell, told the organisation's website: “Jim (Crowley) has been saying all spring ‘this filly has plenty of speed’ and she showed that when she won at Newmarket on her first start of the year.
“Once we had decided not to stretch her stamina to a mile and a half in the Oaks, the next option was the Prix de Diane. However, she did not scope clean two weeks ago, so Owen and the team gave her time and sorted it out, but the net result was the timescale proved too tight to get her back to peak fitness for the Diane, especially with the travelling over to France.
“Owen feels she is now back to where she was before the dirty scope. He’s very happy with her and together we feel the Coronation is the right race for her now. Jim believes she has the pace to be competitive at a mile at that level. She’s definitely got a lot of class, and we are looking forward to Friday.”
Burrows also trains Anmaat for the Shadwell team who is among the leading fancies for Wednesday's Prince Of Wales's Stakes.
Winner of the QIPCO Champion Stakes at the track in October, he's bidding to reverse Tattersalls Gold Cup form with Los Angeles having chased home Aidan O'Brien's charge at the Curragh on his reappearance.
Gold added: "I thought it was a massive run in Ireland, especially considering he’s a seven-year-old now and he does himself very well. Prior to the Curragh, he had not set foot on grass this year and, to my eyes, he travelled like the best horse in the race, came to win and then you can pretty much see him take a heave of breath 100 yards out and a very tough, race-fit horse just beat him.
“I thought it was an enormous run, almost as good as he has ever run, and interestingly Jim (Crowley) had said beforehand he feels every bit as good this year. So, the ability is still there and he showed himself to be a top-notcher last season with what he did at Ascot in the Champion Stakes. Ideally, we just want conditions that suit him so he can prove it again. It is exciting and a privilege to have horses of this calibre to run in these top, top races.”
More from Sporting Life
- Free bets
- Racecards
- Fast results
- Full results and free video replays
- Horse racing news
- Horse racing tips
- Horse racing features
- Download our free iOS and Android app
- Football and other sports tips
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.