Coronation Cup preview: Giavellotto gunning for Epsom glory for Marco Botti

The six-year-old entire faces six rivals including French ace Calandagan in the 12-furlong Group 1 and was only fifth in the Longines Dubai Sheema Classic when finishing three places behind Francis-Henri Graffard's charge at Meydan on April 5.

However, Botti was pleased enough with that staying-on effort which came 118 days after Giavellotto's breakthrough Group 1 win in the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin in early-December.

Speaking on Wednesday's Nick Luck Daily Podcast, Botti, who won the Italian Derby with Molveno in Rome on Monday, said: "He's in good form and we've been happy with his preparation.

"He's versatile, he doesn't get keen and he settles well. He doesn't lead but Oisin (Murphy, jockey) will decide where he's happy in the race.

"That day in Hong Kong he showed a good turn of foot, between the three and the two-furlong marker he got a little bit checked, had to take a pull, then he went through the gap and picked up really well. He showed us something he hadn't shown before in his previous wins. It was a good performance.

"Things didn't go his way in Dubai, he was drawn nine and we dropped out at the back of the field and there wasn't much pace. It didn't pan out for him but he stayed on in the final furlong. Hopefully they go a nice even pace (at Epsom) and that will be fair for everyone."