The jockey who has almost invariably found the going good on Flat racing’s marquee days – particularly at Ascot, whether Royal or otherwise – is suddenly encountering conditions that are proving somewhat heavier to handle.

Things simply refuse to go right at the moment for Frankie Dettori, the Italian-born darling of British Flat racing for three decades-plus, whose indifferent run of form at Epsom’s Derby Festival has spilled over into the first three days of Royal Ascot.

After defeat for the second year running in the centrepiece Gold Cup on history-seeking, three-time winner Stradivarius you could have almost cut the atmosphere with a knife as Dettori, the eight-year-old’s breeder-owner Bjorn Nielsen and trainers John and Thady Gosden gathered in the position reserved for the third-place horse for the debrief.

Dettori spoke of being beaten by “younger legs” after the four-year-olds Cyprios and Mojo Star held off Stradivarius’ storming challenge – mounted down the outside when forced to switch wide – by a total of one-and-a-quarter lengths.

In contrast, when asked if the result “felt like the one that got away” John Gosden gave an icy one-word reply – “slightly” – before striding off to saddle Saga, the first of the Queen’s three runners, which came from behind under Dettori to finish runner-up in the Britannia Handicap.

Earlier Gosden was considered to have been putting the boot in to his long-time first-choice rider, albeit subtly, when saying:

“I was a bit surprised when from being in the box-seat we dropped back so far…I just wish we’d been a little handier and not had to go around the wall of horses”.

Initially reluctant to talk about the result, Nielsen warmed to his theme.

“I’m not going to say anything about the way the race was run or the ride or anything else,” he said.

“He was boxed in, yeah, and flying at the finish. He’s on the inside and he had to come round them – like last year in a way.

“It’s a shame – you cannot blame the horse.”

I think we know what that means.

Discussions will now take place to decide whether to line-up in the Goodwood Cup in July which “Strad” has carried off on four occasions but which he missed in 2021 because of unsuitably rain-softened ground.