Frankie Dettori was adamant Stradivarius held every chance if good enough in the Gold Cup.

"The younger horses had more legs than me at the end. I had every chance to get to them," said Dettori in the immediate aftermath of a race that saw the history-seeking Stradivarius finish third after meeting with interference in a slowly-run event.

He added: "When I’ve pulled him out plenty of times, usually he’s got the electric turn of foot, but he’s not four anymore, he’s eight. I laboured a bit at the end and I was never going to get them."

Trainer John Gosden was rather less certain that it was simply the ageing process, rather than the run of the race, that had prevented Stradivarius from equalling Yeats's record of four wins in the Gold Cup.

“I think there was no real pace. I was a bit surprised from having been in the box seat that we dropped back so far," explained Gosden. "The problem is when they sprint, you had to come wide to get a run and he had to come widest of all. He had a chance the last furlong and the race slipped on him. They had gone a steady pace."

He added: “There are younger horses there that are first and second. I just wish we had been a little handier and not had to go through a wall of horses."