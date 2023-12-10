Cork tips: Tony Keenan preview and best bets for Sunday

Tony Keenan continues his new Sunday column with a look at today's action from Cork.
1pt win Teuchters Glory in 12.45 Cork at 8/1 (General)
Jonbon gave his backers a brief scare before winning yesterday’s Betfair Tingle Creek and it will be interesting to see the manner in which his nemesis, El Fabiolo, performs in the Bar One Racing Hilly Way Chase, the 2:15 at Cork this afternoon.
He will go off an even shorter price than Jonbon so nothing less than an impressive win is expected in a race Willie Mullins has owned, winning it 14 times since 2007.
Very testing ground is perhaps a slight unknown for him – he broke his maiden over both hurdles and fences on going Timeform gave as heavy but his peak efforts came on a decent surface in the spring – but that would hardly pass as a valid excuse.
I had considered suggesting Maskada in the sub-markets here, Irish-trained Cheltenham Festival handicap winners often improving into Graded performers soon after, and her return at Clonmel is perhaps better than it looked.
She was weak in the market that day and was given an extreme hold-up ride, something unusual not only for her but for horses from the De Bromhead yard, while she travelled well for a long way before weakening, the margin of defeat accentuated by a mistake at the last.
The drop back in trip should suit and her trainer seemed to have this race in mind for a while as her main early-season target but all of that seems well-factored in at her current price.
The Bar One Racing ‘Guaranteed Multiples All Shops’ Maiden Hurdle at 12:45 might be a more appealing race for a bet where TEUCHTERS GLORY looks to have the best hurdles form.
He shaped very well when third in a 2m3f maiden hurdle at Naas last February, racing freely under Daragh O’Keeffe and making a big move after three out to hit the front on the turn-in, likely getting there too soon, still going well between the final two obstacles only to take a false step after the last and get passed by two stronger stayers up the run-in.
It is far from certain he would have won without the late stumble as his stamina appeared stretched but the form was strong for the time of year with the winner Spillane’s Tower rated 130 at the end of the season (and looking like he had more to give) and the runner-up Franciscan Rock rated 135 and making the frame in a Grade 1 at Punchestown afterwards.
Teuchters Glory dropped back in trip to win a bumper on his next start a Limerick and while his first run over hurdles since that Naas run was a disappointing effort Gowran last month, that outing was likely needed and O’Keeffe is back in the saddle today.
His trainer is based locally so this meeting might well have been his target and hopefully his jumping will sharpen up from last time.
Published at 0854 GMT on 10/12/23
