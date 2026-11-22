Soul hits the right notes

Soul Asylum was like a runaway train in the closing stages of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle (replay below) as he completed a double for Gordon Elliott, Sam Ewing and Gigginstown House Stud at Cork.

Sent off the 13/8 second favourite, Soul Asylum built on his hurdling debut at Wexford (beaten at odds-on) to run out an impressive 12 length winner from Moonverrin and Young Rebel.

Look Me, second in the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree in April, was made the 5/4 favourite on his debut over obstacles but Willie Mullins' charge cried enough in the straight and weakened into fourth.

Speaking to Racing TV, Ewing said: "Very nice [horse], came on tons from his first run at Wexford.

"Fairly straightforward. Would have liked a bit of company down the back, he had a good look around him but he put it to bed very easy and quickened up lovely in that ground. He's going the right way, he's a bumper and a maiden winner now, and is improving with every run - hopefully he can reach a high enough level.

"He's a big striding horse on a big galloping track and a good jumper, I'm sure there's plenty of options for him."

The same connections had collected the Join Racing TV Now With A Free Trial Maiden Hurdle with Darby O'Gill (9/2).

In a thrilling finish two Gigginstown horses flashed past the post together with the French import getting the verdict by a nose from the Mullins trained Maestro Des Pins by just a nose with the pair finishing clear of the remainder.

Ewing, though, felt that victory ought to have come more easily.

"Probably my own fault, I was getting it so easy in front I just stayed going as slow as I could the whole way round. Jumping super, should have made more use of him but he was very good up the straight.

"He's a brilliantly bred horse, he's a fine big horse and I'm sure he'll jump fences as well. He's a super jumper and I think he's going to become quite a strong stayer."

Ewing completed a treble with a strong ride on Al Khalila (11/1) - the only Sunday selection for Tony Keenan on Sporting Life - getting up in the shadow of the post to deny the long-term leader El Champo by a head in the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Handicap Chase.