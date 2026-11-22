A review of the pick of the action from Cork on Sunday where there were doubles for Gordon Elliott, Sam Ewing and Gigginstown.
Soul hits the right notes
Soul Asylum was like a runaway train in the closing stages of the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle (replay below) as he completed a double for Gordon Elliott, Sam Ewing and Gigginstown House Stud at Cork.
Sent off the 13/8 second favourite, Soul Asylum built on his hurdling debut at Wexford (beaten at odds-on) to run out an impressive 12 length winner from Moonverrin and Young Rebel.
Look Me, second in the Grade 2 bumper at Aintree in April, was made the 5/4 favourite on his debut over obstacles but Willie Mullins' charge cried enough in the straight and weakened into fourth.
Speaking to Racing TV, Ewing said: "Very nice [horse], came on tons from his first run at Wexford.
"Fairly straightforward. Would have liked a bit of company down the back, he had a good look around him but he put it to bed very easy and quickened up lovely in that ground. He's going the right way, he's a bumper and a maiden winner now, and is improving with every run - hopefully he can reach a high enough level.
"He's a big striding horse on a big galloping track and a good jumper, I'm sure there's plenty of options for him."
The same connections had collected the Join Racing TV Now With A Free Trial Maiden Hurdle with Darby O'Gill (9/2).
In a thrilling finish two Gigginstown horses flashed past the post together with the French import getting the verdict by a nose from the Mullins trained Maestro Des Pins by just a nose with the pair finishing clear of the remainder.
Ewing, though, felt that victory ought to have come more easily.
"Probably my own fault, I was getting it so easy in front I just stayed going as slow as I could the whole way round. Jumping super, should have made more use of him but he was very good up the straight.
"He's a brilliantly bred horse, he's a fine big horse and I'm sure he'll jump fences as well. He's a super jumper and I think he's going to become quite a strong stayer."
Ewing completed a treble with a strong ride on Al Khalila (11/1) - the only Sunday selection for Tony Keenan on Sporting Life - getting up in the shadow of the post to deny the long-term leader El Champo by a head in the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Handicap Chase.
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Silence is golden
Mullins saddled five in a fascinating Irish Stallion Farms EBF Mares Beginners Chase but the quintet were firmly put in their place by Echoing Silence (7/2).
The Henry de Bromhead trained mare contested graded contests at the Cheltenham and Punchestown festivals over hurdles in the spring and has made a smooth transition to chasing, finishing second at Limerick first up and building on that debut here.
Always in the front rank under Jordan Gainford, she jumped from fence to fence and her jumping arguably won the day in the straight. Place De La Nation, 2/1 favourite, was alongside at the third last but blundered her chance away, finishing third behind Carrigmoornaspruce as Echoing Silence scooted five lengths clear.
Of the other Mullins runners, Saint Lucie was staying on when falling late in the piece while Bambino Fever, whose run was not without promise, and Blue Velvet were fifth and sixth.
Gainford was impressed with Echoing Silence, saying: "She's very good. She obviously had fitness on her side. She jumps great.
"It was a hot race but in the back of your mind she's a very classy mare and that run in Limerick, Darragh [O'Keeffe] thought she'd come on tons for it. We were happy enough as long as we were going a nice even gallop, good and positive and if someone wanted to take me on then fine and if not we were happy to take a lead."
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