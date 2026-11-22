Irish form expert Tony Keenan sifts through today's cards at Cork and Punchestown and comes down on one big-priced selection.

The times, particularly on the chase track, suggested good ground at Punchestown yesterday and while watering was ongoing overnight, it is interesting to consider the possible impact of a fast surface on the feature race, the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase at 15:00. It was soft-heavy last year when Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File quickly turned a 10-runner race into a match, and both showed their best form later in the season when the emphasis was on stamina. They are a year older now and may not want a relative speed test, though that comment applies even more to some of the other runners in the field. Their significant ability may be enough to win but perhaps something like Impaire Et Passe, still a little untapped over fences and with form over shorter, can outrun his odds though this feels like a race to sit out, something that applies to most of the Punchestown card. The Matchbook Betting Exchange Craddockstown Novice Chase at 14:30 is another race where the decent ground could play a big role as it contains several stayers like Zanoosh, Lovely Hurling and Frankie John running over two miles. None have looked likely to be suited by these conditions on previous form, so maybe Kainsbourg can get in the mix. A frustrating sort, he did run well when too keen in what looked a strong beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse last time and the drop in trip should help.