Irish form expert Tony Keenan sifts through today's cards at Cork and Punchestown and comes down on one big-priced selection.
Irish racing tips: Sunday November 22
0.5pt e.w Al Kalila in 14:19 Cork at 20/1 (Betfair Sportsbook, Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5)
The times, particularly on the chase track, suggested good ground at Punchestown yesterday and while watering was ongoing overnight, it is interesting to consider the possible impact of a fast surface on the feature race, the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase at 15:00.
It was soft-heavy last year when Gaelic Warrior and Fact To File quickly turned a 10-runner race into a match, and both showed their best form later in the season when the emphasis was on stamina. They are a year older now and may not want a relative speed test, though that comment applies even more to some of the other runners in the field.
Their significant ability may be enough to win but perhaps something like Impaire Et Passe, still a little untapped over fences and with form over shorter, can outrun his odds though this feels like a race to sit out, something that applies to most of the Punchestown card.
The Matchbook Betting Exchange Craddockstown Novice Chase at 14:30 is another race where the decent ground could play a big role as it contains several stayers like Zanoosh, Lovely Hurling and Frankie John running over two miles. None have looked likely to be suited by these conditions on previous form, so maybe Kainsbourg can get in the mix. A frustrating sort, he did run well when too keen in what looked a strong beginners’ chase at Fairyhouse last time and the drop in trip should help.
Theflyingking is a suspect favourite in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle at 12:30 having looked less than willing on occasion though it is hard to settle on something to beat him while Ragmans Corner has long shaped as if a step up in trip would suit in the Pertemps Network Group Handicap Hurdle (13:00). Quite whether he wants to jump up a mile is questionable, however, and his price is only fair.
Cork looks more appealing for a selection, where the going is likely to be much slower, a Status Yellow rain warning having been around the area since last night.
Even with the ground slowing, I would expect Look Me to have too much speed and ability for his rivals in the Irish Stallion Farms EBF Maiden Hurdle at 13:19. The likes of Soul Asylum and Young Rebel look staying types and Willie Mullins has often used this race to start off a Grade 1 type in recent years.
The 14:19, the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Handicap Chase, is an interesting race. Karl Des Tourelles is favourite, but he looked to have every chance off a lower mark at Naas last season and while he won last time, that form received a knock via King’s Bucks yesterday. Rockonliam is another fancied runner, but he may prefer better ground.
Harvard Guy will be suited by the softening ground and last season looked all about getting him back to form after a long time off. He is 13lbs lower over fences than hurdles having built up some handicap experience and gets to run under his ideal conditions today.
At the prices, AL KALILA is the selection, however. Like Harvard Guy, he looks best on soft ground around intermediate trips and goes well fresh for a yard that often have them ready off a break.
He was set some tough tasks as a novice chaser last season, sent straight into handicaps but put in a few good efforts at Kelso. The first of those came over nearly three miles last November where he had a wide trip and he largely backed that up over the same distance next month in a race that worked out quite well, the winner finishing the season 16lbs higher and a little unlucky when runner-up in the National Hunt Chase.
He won at Kelso in February dropped in distance and then had a break before going for the valuable novice handicap chase at Punchestown in May. He was beaten 43 lengths there, but it is easy to forgive as he went around the unfavoured inner, that part of the track having produced several winners since like Ballygunner Castle and Kiss Will, and he did make some late headway despite racing on the worst of the ground.
Sam Ewing looks a positive booking having ridden a good handicap winner for the yard at Navan last Sunday, and connections went close in the race last year with O’Toole.
Published at 08:21 GMT on 22/11/26
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