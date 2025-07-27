Coral Stewards’ Cup: Get It seeks back to back wins at Goodwood

George Baker believes stable star Get It is ready to give it his all in his bid to become just the fifth back-to-back winner of the Coral Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood.

The evergreen seven-year-old is likely to return to the Sussex venue to defend his crown in the six furlong cavalry charge as opposed to stepping up to Group Two company 24 hours earlier at the King George Qatar Stakes. However, if the Twilight Son gelding is to achieve the feat last completed by Commanche Falls in 2021 and 2022, he will have to defy a career-high mark of 104, revised after winning the Wokingham Handicap at Royal Ascot last month. While acknowledging the task ahead of Get It, the Epsom handler expects him to be on the premises. Baker said: “It is the biggest cliche in racing, but he really owes us nothing. He went up to 104, and if he had gone up to 108 then he probably would have been going for the King George, but we have to have a swing at the bat at this.

“He would only drop back to five furlongs if the ground looked like being better on the Friday compared to the Saturday. “He loves the track and course form counts for a lot at Goodwood. He is very quick out of the stalls, but he is probably going to find it tough to win a Stewards’ Cup off one hundred and four, but he is in great order. “I couldn’t have been more thrilled with what happened at Ascot and all roads have led to the Stewards’ Cup from the moment we crossed the line in the Wokingham. If you could have a few quid on who would be leading after one furlong he would be quite a short price to be doing that. "He does have this ability to bounce out really quickly, come back under the jockey and then go again. He is just an extraordinary horse."