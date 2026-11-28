Our reporter at the track on a good two days at Newbury for Paul Nicholls where patience very much paid off.

“A few people should have given us some more time and patience but decided not to,” a punchy Paul Nicholls tells Matt Chapman as he walks triumphantly back to the winners’ enclosure at Newbury. It started in the summer of 2025, when long-time owners Gordon and Su Hall made the decision to move promising novices Old Park Star and Act Of Innocence to Nicky Henderson. Successful in the Sky Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and second in the Turners Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. Next, it was Neil and Alfie Smith. They moved Scottish Champion Hurdle runner-up Kabral Du Mathan and the promising Sinnatra to Nicholls’ former assistant trainer, Dan Skelton. Both enter the 2025/26 campaign as Arkle Trophy prospects. And then, the hammer blow. Johnny De La Hay, whose blue-and-pink silks had been synonymous with Nicholls since 2010, took all eleven horses away. Multiple Graded winner Pic d’Orhy goes to Skelton and wins the Charlie Hall Chase on stable debut. But life at Ditcheat carries on.

The new season begins with a record-breaking attempt to surpass Martin Pipe’s achievement of 3,930 National Hunt winners. The opportunity to make history on the biggest stage, at Cheltenham, is narrowly missed and Nicholls returns to Ditcheat to waits. Three days without runners, then Warwick, where Knappers Hill takes a veteran’s handicap chase, in the colours of former landlord Paul Barber. “To break the record in these colours, means so much,” Nicholls tells the rabble of press, bolstered in numbers on a cold, wet Thursday afternoon at Warwick. “I’ll have those pictures on my wall forever.” It’s probably a crowded wall in Paul’s office. There have been a multitude of magic moments over the 35 years since he took out at a license in 1991. Kauto Star, Denman, Master Minded – the names trip off the tongue and fond memories replayed in the showreels littering social media since the record was achieved. But somewhere, tucked out of the way, there will be a photo of the 1986 Hennessey Gold Cup. Won by Broadheath and ridden by a younger, slimmer Paul Nicholls, who weighed out at a mere 10st 5lb. “40 years ago today, I won on Broadheath,” reminisces Nicholls, as he tacks up Sappingirl to win the first race at Newbury. “Then I won the novice chase, the race after the Hennessey, on Playschool. I came in and said to David (Barons, trainer), ‘if we’re clever, this will win next year’s Hennessey’. “He thought I was talking crap, but we did come back and win the Hennessy in 1987. Playschool had class. “I enjoy the training more than the riding, but it does make you think where have the forty years gone?”