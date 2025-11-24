Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Resplendent Grey on his way to winning at Carlisle (credit: Grossick Photography/The Jockey Club)
Resplendent Grey on his way to winning at Carlisle (credit: Grossick Photography/The Jockey Club)

Coral Gold Cup entries including Resplendent Grey, Myretown and Hyland

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Mon November 24, 2025 · 1h ago

Saturday’s Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase has attracted 27 horses at the five-day confirmation stage, with Myretown Paddy Power and Sky Bet's early favourite.

The training team of Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore have been aiming their Ultima Handicap Chase winner at this weekend all autumn and he tops the betting at 5/1.

Second into the bookmakers' list at 6/1 is the Olly Murphy-trained Resplendent Grey, winner of last year's bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and the Colin Parker Memorial Chase at Carlisle on his recent seasonal debut.

In-form Joe Tizzard has recent Ascot runner-up The Changing Man (7/1) among the market principals, while Nicky Henderson’s grey Hyland has been well backed in recent days and is into 10/1 following his public gallop at Newbury last week.

Katate Dori (Sam Thomas), Inch House (Paul Nicholls), The Doyen Chief and Grandeur d'Ame (both Alan King) are others expected to take their chance in the three-mile, two-furlong contest, while Dan Skelton could run Riskintheground and Paddy Power Gold Cup-winning mare Panic Attack.

Meanwhile, there is a strong Irish contingent likely to be represented, with Henry De Bromhead leaving in Monty’s Star, who will top the weights if standing his ground at Thursday morning’s final declaration stage.

He could be joined by stablemate Gorgeous Tom, Tom Gibney has entered Intense Raffles, Gordon Elliott has Three Card Brag, Gavin Cromwell runs Perceval Legallois, while Willie Mullins has confirmed Spanish Harlem, Blizzard Of Oz, O’Moore Park and A Penny A Hundred.

List of confirmations

  1. Monty's Star
  2. Intense Raffles
  3. Three Card Brag
  4. Spanish Harlem
  5. Ga Law
  6. Perceval Legallois
  7. Blizzard Of Oz
  8. Resplendent Grey
  9. Gorgeous Tom
  10. Lowry's Bar
  11. Victtorino
  12. Hyland
  13. Annual Invictus
  14. The Changing Man
  15. Cruz Control
  16. Riskintheground
  17. Myretown
  18. O'Moore Park
  19. Katate Dori
  20. The Doyen Chief
  21. Grandeur D'Ame
  22. Moon D'Orange
  23. Panic Attack
  24. Pic Roc
  25. Inch House
  26. A Penny A Hundred
  27. Ask Brewster

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING