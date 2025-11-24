Coral Gold Cup entries including Resplendent Grey, Myretown and Hyland

The training team of Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore have been aiming their Ultima Handicap Chase winner at this weekend all autumn and he tops the betting at 5/1.

Second into the bookmakers' list at 6/1 is the Olly Murphy-trained Resplendent Grey, winner of last year's bet365 Gold Cup at Sandown and the Colin Parker Memorial Chase at Carlisle on his recent seasonal debut.

In-form Joe Tizzard has recent Ascot runner-up The Changing Man (7/1) among the market principals, while Nicky Henderson’s grey Hyland has been well backed in recent days and is into 10/1 following his public gallop at Newbury last week.

Katate Dori (Sam Thomas), Inch House (Paul Nicholls), The Doyen Chief and Grandeur d'Ame (both Alan King) are others expected to take their chance in the three-mile, two-furlong contest, while Dan Skelton could run Riskintheground and Paddy Power Gold Cup-winning mare Panic Attack.

Meanwhile, there is a strong Irish contingent likely to be represented, with Henry De Bromhead leaving in Monty’s Star, who will top the weights if standing his ground at Thursday morning’s final declaration stage.

He could be joined by stablemate Gorgeous Tom, Tom Gibney has entered Intense Raffles, Gordon Elliott has Three Card Brag, Gavin Cromwell runs Perceval Legallois, while Willie Mullins has confirmed Spanish Harlem, Blizzard Of Oz, O’Moore Park and A Penny A Hundred.