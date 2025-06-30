Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Ombudsman comes nicely clear to land the Prince of Wales's Stakes
Ombudsman - tops star-studded field for Coral-Eclipse

Coral-Eclipse Stakes preview: Royal Ascot hero Ombudsman tops eleven entries at Sandown

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon June 30, 2025 · 2h ago

Prince Of Wales's Stakes winner Ombudsman heads a star-studded cast of eleven for Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Ombudsman is favourite for the Group One contest which features the first top-flight clash of the generations in Britain.

He is one of two entries for the Godolphin team with Betfred 2000 Guineas hero Ruling Court also standing his ground for Charlie Appleby.

Fellow Classic winner Camille Pissarro, who landed the French Derby, is on track to represent Aidan O’Brien alongside Delacroix, who disappointed when sent off favourite for the Betfred Derby at Epsom. The trainer has also left in Expanded who finished second in the Dewhurst last season but failed to make an impact in two starts at three so far.

Anmaat, who chased home Ombudsman in Berkshire earlier this month, is set to renew rivalry as is Almaqam who had the Gosden-trained star back in second when winning the Brigadier Gerard Stakes over course-and-distance in May, albeit in receipt of three pounds.

Leading French middle-distance horse Sosie is a fascinating contender, White Birch and Hotazhell add depth to the Irish raiding party, while Stanhope Gardens, who didn’t quite get home when fifth in the Derby, is set to drop in trip for the Ralph Beckett team.

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING