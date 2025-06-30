Coral-Eclipse Stakes preview: Royal Ascot hero Ombudsman tops eleven entries at Sandown

Trained by John and Thady Gosden, Ombudsman is favourite for the Group One contest which features the first top-flight clash of the generations in Britain.

He is one of two entries for the Godolphin team with Betfred 2000 Guineas hero Ruling Court also standing his ground for Charlie Appleby.

Fellow Classic winner Camille Pissarro, who landed the French Derby, is on track to represent Aidan O’Brien alongside Delacroix, who disappointed when sent off favourite for the Betfred Derby at Epsom. The trainer has also left in Expanded who finished second in the Dewhurst last season but failed to make an impact in two starts at three so far.

Anmaat, who chased home Ombudsman in Berkshire earlier this month, is set to renew rivalry as is Almaqam who had the Gosden-trained star back in second when winning the Brigadier Gerard Stakes over course-and-distance in May, albeit in receipt of three pounds.

Leading French middle-distance horse Sosie is a fascinating contender, White Birch and Hotazhell add depth to the Irish raiding party, while Stanhope Gardens, who didn’t quite get home when fifth in the Derby, is set to drop in trip for the Ralph Beckett team.