And the last shall be first.

In a week in which we’ve pored over the likely tactical scenario in the Coral-Eclipse, desperately looked for pace angles, watched races at this track regularly won from the front, Delacroix quickened from the rear of the field to overhaul Ombudsman and win the first British all-age clash of the season for the Classic generation.

His own Classic aspirations are over.

We last saw him sent off favourite for the Betfred Derby at Epsom only to fluff his lines. He was restless when saddled up, never where Ryan Moore wanted him to be through the early stages and beaten soon after turning in.