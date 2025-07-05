Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
+ Log in to read full article
David Ord
David Ord

Coral-Eclipse reaction: David Ord on Delacroix's win

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Sun July 06, 2025 · 2h ago

Our man at the track with his take on Delacroix's victory in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

And the last shall be first.

In a week in which we’ve pored over the likely tactical scenario in the Coral-Eclipse, desperately looked for pace angles, watched races at this track regularly won from the front, Delacroix quickened from the rear of the field to overhaul Ombudsman and win the first British all-age clash of the season for the Classic generation.

His own Classic aspirations are over.

We last saw him sent off favourite for the Betfred Derby at Epsom only to fluff his lines. He was restless when saddled up, never where Ryan Moore wanted him to be through the early stages and beaten soon after turning in.

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING