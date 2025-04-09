Coral-Eclipse prize-money increased to £1million

Aidan O'Brien, who saddled City Of Troy to win last year's renewal, said: “The Coral-Eclipse is a very prestigious race and we are very much looking forward to this year’s running of the race at Sandown Park.

First run 1886, the Coral-Eclipse is the first all-aged Group One of the Flat season and has been won by the likes of Sea The Stars, Golden Horn and Enable in recent years.

The move is a result of an enhanced partnership between the sponsors and the Jockey Club as they look to further elevate the ten-furlong contest.

“The Coral-Eclipse is the first time in the season when three-year-olds meet older horses over a mile and a quarter, it’s a very informative race for the rest of the season going forward. It’s always a very hard race to win, it’s very important to any horse that wins it - either a colt or a filly.

“Coral’s 50-year sponsorship of the Eclipse has been incredible - it is so important to the race and a great testimony to the very longstanding commitment to racing.”

Simon Clare, PR Director for Coral, said: “The Coral-Eclipse is one of the most prestigious Flat races in the world and we are incredibly proud of our long-standing association with the race.

“This is the longest running Group race sponsorship in the world, and this year we are thrilled to be celebrating the 50th year of our patronage of the race, which began back in 1976.

“The prize money increase to £1 million is another landmark moment for the race, a race which remains firmly at the forefront of the minds of leading trainers, owners and breeders, and which continues to stand the test of time.”

Sarah Drabwell, General Manager at Sandown Park Racecourse, added: “With Sandown Park celebrating its 150th birthday in 2025, it is tremendous news that we will be able to stage our first £1-million race in this milestone year.

“I would like to extend huge thanks to Coral for helping to bring this about and for its longstanding and enthusiastic sponsorship of the Eclipse, which is the longest of any Group One race in the world.”