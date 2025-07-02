Coral-Eclipse news: White Birch set to miss out

White Birch is set to miss Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and wait for targets later in the season.
The five-year-old has been restricted to two runs this season, chasing home Los Angeles on his return at the Curragh on May then running into traffic problems behind the same rival in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.
Fast ground ruled out him out of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and looks all set to do the same again at the weekend.
Assistant trainer George Murphy told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “They’ve had very little rain at Sandown, it’s looking most likely the ground will be good to firm now so I’d say the likelihood is we won’t be running unfortunately.
“Given the time of the year we’ll have a chat but it might be best to have an easy couple of weeks now and look at races towards the end of summer and autumn when we are more likely to have a bit of rain and good or slower ground.”
