Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsTV Guidenew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Premium Articles & Expert Tips delivered Daily.
    Plus access to:
  • Get exclusive Willie Mullins' Insights
  • Watch Race Replays & analyse performances
  • Track horses with My Stable
  • Discover Racecard+ powered by Timeform
Join for FREE todayLog in
Sporting Life Plus Logo
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
White Birch - Wednesday tests key to Sandown run
White Birch - set to miss Sandown

Coral-Eclipse news: White Birch set to miss out

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Wed July 02, 2025 · 4h ago

White Birch is set to miss Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown and wait for targets later in the season.

The five-year-old has been restricted to two runs this season, chasing home Los Angeles on his return at the Curragh on May then running into traffic problems behind the same rival in the Tattersalls Gold Cup.

Fast ground ruled out him out of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot and looks all set to do the same again at the weekend.

Assistant trainer George Murphy told Wednesday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “They’ve had very little rain at Sandown, it’s looking most likely the ground will be good to firm now so I’d say the likelihood is we won’t be running unfortunately.

“Given the time of the year we’ll have a chat but it might be best to have an easy couple of weeks now and look at races towards the end of summer and autumn when we are more likely to have a bit of rain and good or slower ground.”

Join The Sporting Life Racing Club in one click

Sporting Life Racing Club

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING