Coral-Eclipse going: Watering under way with little rain forecast at Sandown Park

Watering is taking place, with 5mm applied to both the Round and Sprint tracks on Monday, and that will be reviewed daily.

Clerk of the Course Andrew Cooper told Monday’s Nick Luck Daily Podcast: “We hope and think this is a relatively brief spell in the low-30s, we got to 30 on Sunday and today are expecting something up to 33 and something similar on Tuesday then it cools off to a degree from Wednesday.

“We lose about eight degrees or so Wednesday, and there might just be a little rain around too.

“The talk of thunderstorms and serious rain which we thought we may have midweek towards the back end of last week has now disappeared from the forecast and what we’re thinking now is it's going to get a bit cooler, a cold front is coming across from the west, but the Met Office are telling us only to expect between two and three millimetres of rain at some point on Wednesday and then dry thereafter.”