William Buick roars with delight as Ombudsman has the race in safe keeping
Ombudsman - odds-on to follow up at Sandown

Coral-Eclipse betting: Ombudsman now odds-on

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Wed July 02, 2025 · 4h ago

Ombudsman is now odds-on with Paddy Power for Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown.

A brilliant winner of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, the four-year-old is 4/5 from even-money to add the Sandown Group One to his big-race haul.

Sosie (4/1 from 7/2) and Camille Pissarro (6s from 11/2) have drifted marginally while connections of White Birch warn he’s very unlikely to run.

The ground could rule out Almaqam too and all eyes are now on the final decs at 10am on Thursday.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “The one-way traffic surrounding Ombudsman in the Eclipse market has continued and while the impressive Prince Of Wales’s Stakes hero is now odds on, his two main rivals on paper Sosie and Camille Pissarro have gone the other way and both are very weak in contrast to the ‘jolly’.”

Coral Eclipse - Paddy Power bet: 4/5 Ombudsman, 4 Sosie, 6 Camille Pissarro, 7 Delacroix, 10 Almaqam, 14 Anmaat, Ruling Court, 16 Hotazhell, Stanhope Gardens, White Birch, 50 Expanded

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

