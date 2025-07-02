Coral-Eclipse betting: Ombudsman now odds-on

A brilliant winner of the Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot last month, the four-year-old is 4/5 from even-money to add the Sandown Group One to his big-race haul.

Sosie (4/1 from 7/2) and Camille Pissarro (6s from 11/2) have drifted marginally while connections of White Birch warn he’s very unlikely to run.

The ground could rule out Almaqam too and all eyes are now on the final decs at 10am on Thursday.

Paddy Power spokesman Paul Binfield said: “The one-way traffic surrounding Ombudsman in the Eclipse market has continued and while the impressive Prince Of Wales’s Stakes hero is now odds on, his two main rivals on paper Sosie and Camille Pissarro have gone the other way and both are very weak in contrast to the ‘jolly’.”

Coral Eclipse - Paddy Power bet: 4/5 Ombudsman, 4 Sosie, 6 Camille Pissarro, 7 Delacroix, 10 Almaqam, 14 Anmaat, Ruling Court, 16 Hotazhell, Stanhope Gardens, White Birch, 50 Expanded