Copper Knight - entered in race named in his honour
Copper Knight - poignant winner at Pontefract

Copper Knight poignant winner for Tim Easterby team at Pontefract

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Mon June 09, 2025 · 2h ago

Copper Knight was a poignant winner of the Pontefract Races Chairman's Challenge Apprentice Handicap.

The remarkable eleven-year-old was winning his 16th career start and providing jockey Jake Dickson with a very first success.

The veteran sat in behind the trailblazing Refuge and was switched around that fading rival to go to the front passing the two furlong marker. From there he was never going to be headed, running on gamely to win by half-a-length from the running on Ancient Times for the Tim Easterby yard.

It came on the day the trainer's father Peter passed away aged 95.

Tim's son William was representing the stable and told Racing TV: "It's a fantastic result all round really. My grandad always said don't give too much for them so to have a horse who cost five grand go and win today is absolutely fantastic. He's a real yard superstar, an absolute legend so I'm really pleased. Jake gave him a cracking ride. He's a young lad who works very hard and what more can you ask for from an apprentice? I was really pleased for him as well."

Of his grandad's legacy Easterby added: "He always did really well with horses who maybe didn't have great reputations. When Sea Pigeon arrived in the yard they always said he was very, very hard to ride and very keen. He did a good job with him and the rest is history."

